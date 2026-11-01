Why Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran Are India's Next Big Young Power Couple

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra. The list is endless.

Celebrities from the film world and sports arena having romantic liaisons is not new, and neither is it shocking when it culminates in a luxurious destination wedding.

But the wedding of music director Anirudh Ravichander with business magnate Kavya Maran brings an additional dimension to this familiar crossover.

This is not just another celebrity wedding; it is the coming together of two influential worlds - entertainment and business, music and media, cinema and cricket. With Anirudh's enormous cultural influence and Kavya's association with the Sun Group empire, the two could well emerge as India's next big young power couple.

But how did romance blossom between these two youngsters, who come from and operate in such different worlds? What brought the music sensation and the heiress to one of India's biggest media empires together?

There's no verified narrative here about the origins of their romance, but given that they are both from Chennai and have common friends in social circles, it's not surprising that the two eventually met and started to date. Anirudh has worked with Sun Pictures for quite a few years as music director for their films, and his love for cricket is also well known as we often catch him at the Chennai IPL matches. Kavya, as the co-owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad, is not merely a businesswoman with an IPL franchise in her diverse portfolio but also a passionate cricket enthusiast.

Cricket, therefore, is another common ground for the two, beyond their shared connections to the entertainment industry and passion for cinema. As the wedding nears, November 11 in an undisclosed location in Greece, the marriage of 36-year-old Ani, as Anirudh is known popularly, and 34-year-old Kavya is more than a coming together of two young people - it's the creation of India's next big young power couple.

Today, Anirudh Ravichander stands as one of the top and most sought-after music directors in India and as a brand in his own right in the field of entertainment. Composing for all the top stars from Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan to Vijay and Pawan Kalyan, the music director's growing stature shows he's no longer just a Tamil music sensation; he has become a pan-Indian entertainment brand whose youth following is unparalleled.

Kavya Maran, on the other hand, is part of the other big business in India: cricket. The crossover between entertainment and cricket has always made for powerful celebrity pairings, but Anirudh and Kavya's marriage has a unique dimension - it's the coming together of cultural clout and corporate influence, as the worlds of cinema, media and sport unite.

Anirudh's fan base is particularly strong among Gen Z and millennials, although his music appeals to a much wider age group. His 2012 breakthrough song with Dhanush, Why This Kolaveri Di, became a youth anthem and established his connection with younger listeners, and he has built on this connection over the last 14 years. Many have grown up listening to his music, and his energetic compositions and concert performances have cemented his popularity around the world. He is inseparable from youth culture now, and by composing music for stars like Rajinikanth, Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan, he also managed to win over older age groups.

The young music director's passion for music also pushed him to set up an artist-owned independent music label, Albuquerque Records, which shows his evolution from a successful composer into a music entrepreneur. He has also ventured into business, co-founding Loca Loka, a premium tequila brand, with actor Rana Daggubati and entrepreneur Sree Harsha Vadlamudi, and investing in Ironhill, a global hospitality venture. The music director's journey from a successful music director to an entrepreneur shows not just his diverse interests but also his ambition to slowly build a business portfolio beyond the entertainment industry.

Coming to cricket - another cultural pillar of Indian society- Anirudh has worked in that space as well. He composed the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 anthem; he performed at the CSK vs Mumbai Indians match in 2025 and has often stated that he's an MS Dhoni fan. Thus, he's also part of the cricket entertainment ecosystem and has an established presence there. From college campuses and cricket stadiums to live events and entertainment, Anirudh's mass appeal is unmistakable, and this youth sensation is only set to grow bigger with time.

Kavya Maran, meanwhile, represents a different but powerful type of influence. She is an Executive Director of Sun TV Network and plays a key role in shaping the group's business strategy, particularly its digital, sports and film businesses. However, it's her role as the co-owner and the face of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL that made her a celebrity in her own right. In a sport that has long been dominated by men, she has carved out a space for herself, becoming one of the most recognisable female faces in Indian cricket on and off the field.

Through the Sun Group's new acquisitions, Kavya now commands three international cricket franchises, including the Sunrisers Eastern Cape team in the SA20 League and Sunrisers Leeds team in England's The Hundred. This gives the Sun Group, and her, a significant presence in the global franchise cricket business and, as a result, the young heiress, whose first love is apparently cricket, is no longer seen as just Kalanithi Maran's daughter but someone who is carving out her own successful legacy in the world of cricket and sport.

Of course, when one compares the individual net worth of Anirudh and Kavya Maran, they may be at different ends of the financial spectrum, but ultimately, it's love that binds them together and not the balance in their bank accounts.

The couple shares many interests, and each has spent the last decade carving out their own identities and building their respective legacies. Their wedding on November 11 in Greece will not just see two happy people begin a new chapter in their lives but also the coming together of two popular individuals to create one powerful partnership.