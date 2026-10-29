Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar On Chennai Reception Guest List

The wedding of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran has drawn attention, with several prominent names from politics and the film industry reportedly invited to the couple's Chennai reception.

Details

According to several reports, the guest list includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with several chief ministers and leading film personalities.

Among the political figures reportedly invited are Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also among the names mentioned in reports.

The film industry is expected to be represented by several prominent actors, musicians and filmmakers. Reportedly invited guests include Rajinikanth, AR Rahman, Kamal Haasan, Dhanush and Ajith Kumar with his wife Shalini Ajith Kumar.

Other names on the reported list include Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Allu Reddy, Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthi, director Nelson Dilipkumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Prasanna and Sooraj Venjaramoodu.

Given Kavya Maran's association with the Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, the reception could also see guests from the cricketing fraternity.

The reception is scheduled to take place in Chennai on November 21. However, neither the couple nor their families have officially confirmed the reported wedding plans or the guest list.

Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding: What We Know So Far

According to reports, Anirudh and Kavya are expected to get married in Greece on November 10 and 11. The destination wedding is reportedly planned as an intimate gathering attended by close friends and family members.

The Chennai reception, scheduled for November 21, is expected to bring together guests from politics, cinema and cricket. Details of the celebrations have continued to generate interest, although an official announcement from the couple or their families is awaited.

The reception invitation has also attracted attention for its customised design. In an exclusive interview with mid-day, designer Ranjini Iyengar revealed that the couple opted for a wooden box with three-dimensional elements and an understated blue-and-white colour scheme.

Explaining the thought behind the invitation, she said, “We wanted to do a box with 3D elements, but also something people will keep because Anirudh and Kavya were sure their guests got a lot of boxes day in and day out. At the same time we wanted it to be understated and not go overboard with colours.”

On the choice of colours, Iyengar said, “We were toying between certain colours, but they liked white and blue. It also correlated with Greece later. Initially we didn't want to because it had nothing to do with the location. But it does have significance to them, so in the end it made sense.”

The designer also spoke about the couple's involvement in the customisation process, saying, “This experience was extremely wholesome because they came with a lot of trust. It's a huge process when you're working with customisation. We would speak almost 3-4 times a day, going back and forth sending options. They were very involved and also very clear about their likes and dislikes. They're both in tandem with each other. Since they're creative, they understand the importance of giving that flexibility to the people they're working with because it makes a massive difference,” said the designer.

Recalling the production challenges she encountered, Iyengar added, “My first draft was so ugly I almost had tears. There were times in this process when I faced production challenges, and I would just cry for days. But I wouldn't take it to them because it was not their problem. However, I am happy with the outcome.”

Background

Anirudh Ravichander rose to prominence with Why This Kolaveri Di, featuring Dhanush. He has since composed music for several major films and collaborated with actors across industries, including Shah Rukh Khan, Pawan Kalyan and Vijay. His recent projects include Rajinikanth's Jailer 2.

Kavya Maran is the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad and a director at Sun TV Network. After completing her MBA at Warwick Business School in the United Kingdom, she joined Sun TV Network as an executive director in 2019. She later assumed a leadership role at Sunrisers Hyderabad, which was acquired by her father in 2017.

