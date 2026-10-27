Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran's Baroque-Themed Ivory Reception Invite Goes Viral Ahead Of Greece Wedding

Renowned music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran are set to marry in an intimate ceremony in Greece.

Now, glimpses of the couple's wedding reception invitation have caught the attention of netizens. Inspired by the timeless Baroque aesthetic, the invitation comes in an ivory and powder-blue keepsake box featuring embossed stationery, intricate detailing, and a vintage-style crest seal.

Ranjani Iyengar of Pink Whistle Man, who designed the invitation, took to social media and wrote, “Designing these invites for Kaviya Maran and @anirudhofficial has been the most wholesome experience ever!”

Take a look at the video here:

The wedding reception will take place in Chennai on November 21.

According to sources, the wedding is being planned as a two-day affair and is likely to take place on 10 and 11 November. The celebrations in Greece will be attended by close family members and a select group of friends, keeping the ceremony intimate.

While speculation about the couple's wedding destination has been rife, sources clarified to NDTV that the ceremony will not take place in Santorini, contrary to reports and speculation surrounding the location.

The entire wedding in Greece is being planned and managed by the Maran family. Sources further revealed that arrangements for guests, including flights, accommodation and transport, have been taken care of by the family. Guests are expected to simply arrive and attend the celebrations, with all logistics being handled by the hosts.

Anirudh Ravichander is a popular music composer who has worked on several major films, including Leo, Indian 2, Vettaiyan, Vidaamuyarchi, and Coolie.

Kavya Maran, meanwhile, is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and serves as an Executive Director at Sun TV Network. She is also associated with the Indian Premier League as the owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Also Read: Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding: Greece Ceremony On November 10-11