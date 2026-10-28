'I Do Everything Wholeheartedly': Suriya Reveals What Makes His 20-Year Marriage To Jyotika Special

Suriya has spoken about how much love and support he receives from wife Jyotika. The actor saying that even his smallest efforts in their relationship are met with a level of affection he finds difficult to match.

Suriya shared his thoughts on their marriage at a special event in Dubai for his upcoming film Scene, offering a glimpse into how he looks at their relationship.

Speaking at the event, the star said, “Even when I make a small effort, I receive so much love from Jyotika. I can never match the love she gives me in return. Whatever I do, I try to do it wholeheartedly and sincerely,” as quoted by The Indian Express.

The actor's comments come a month after the couple marked 20 years of marriage by renewing their wedding vows. Suriya and Jyotika celebrated the occasion with an intimate ceremony in Scotland, joined by their children, daughter Diya and son Dev, as well as family members and close friends.

The couple, who got married on September 11, 2006, shared glimpses from the celebration on social media, giving fans a look at the special day. They called the ceremony The Sequel, with Jyotika sharing a personal note about what two decades together have meant to them.

She wrote, “THE SEQUEL - A vow renewal, celebrating our 20 years of love and war. And no, this is not a celebration of a perfect marriage. This is a celebration of imperfections , of adjustments, of understanding, sacrifices, of loving each other selflessly . This is a celebration of ‘us'. The people we have become for each other. How ironical- A dream which felt far from reality, is now a reality I will spend my entire lifetime dreaming of!”

Suriya and Jyotika's relationship began on the sets of the Tamil film Poovellam Kettuppar in 1999. They later appeared together in films such as Kaakha Kaakha, Perazhagan, Maayavi and Sillunu Oru Kaadhal before getting married in 2006.

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