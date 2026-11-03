Janhvi Kapoor and Keerthy Suresh Targeted By Deepfakes, Expert Demands New Laws

Fake photos and videos of actors made using artificial intelligence have become a concern in the entertainment industry. Several actors, including Janhvi Kapoor and Keerthy Suresh, have faced the misuse of their images and spoken out against such content. Now, VFX expert CB Arun Kumar shared his views on the issue and explained why strict rules are needed to stop people from using AI in the wrong way.

The dean of communications, film and gaming at Pearl Academy believes social media platforms should be asked to clearly mark pictures and videos created using AI. He also feels that blaming the entire technology is not the right way to deal with the problem.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Arun Kumar claimed that fake content existed long before AI, as people used Photoshop, body doubles and VFX tricks to create false images. AI has now become another tool for people who use such content to earn money quickly.

He said, “There are already plenty of legal ways to take down that kind of objectionable content. Even on a legal platform like Instagram, the AI content disclaimer is a tiny, hidden message that viewers might not easily see. We need stricter laws that mandate clear, bold labelling of AI content so it can no longer pretend to be news, like some disaster clips that proliferate on the internet. The real problem arises when the audience can no longer tell what's real and what is fake.”

“It's important to distinguish between blanket criticism of AI and speaking up about the illegal use of it trained on an artist's work without their consent. The former is foolish; the latter is a genuine legal and moral concern. Taking the Luddite position that all AI is evil and all the work it creates is stolen from humans is simply meaningless.”

Arun Kumar also pointed out that AI is creating problems for digital artists, as many companies now use AI tools instead of hiring people to do the same work.

Artists working in films, TV, fashion, media and other fields are finding it harder to earn money because AI can do things much faster. He feels artists who learn to use AI in their work will have better chances of staying in the industry.

Arun Kumar added that AI is already part of our lives and people need to understand how to work with it instead of ignoring it.

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