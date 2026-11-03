"I Should Vote For Him": J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Roots For Qazi Touqeer In <i>Bigg Boss 20</i>

Omar Abdullah has thrown his support behind Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer. The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister has said he would vote for the singer to help him win the reality show. While Omar admitted that he does not regularly watch Bigg Boss, he is familiar with Qazi's singing talent and has been following news about his stint on the show.

The Chief Minister shared his views during an interaction with journalist Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel. When the conversation turned to Bigg Boss 20, Shubhankar informed him about Qazi's performance in the house and his chances of winning the season.

Omar seemed happy to hear that Qazi was doing well. He also recalled watching the singer perform at a couple of concerts and praised his singing. Talking about the ongoing drama inside the house, the politician said, "I have seen Qazi in 1-2 concerts; he sings well. I read about it (his Bigg Boss stint) in the newspaper. Acche khase jhagde bhi chal rahe hain uski wajah se show mein (There are fights going on in the show because of him)."

The conversation took an interesting turn when Shubhankar mentioned that Qazi could potentially take home the Bigg Boss 20 trophy. Omar welcomed the possibility and connected it to Jammu and Kashmir's recent sporting achievement.

"That's very good. First we won the Ranji Trophy; now if we win Bigg Boss, then it's a good thing. I heard that Salman called him out for his remarks on a housemate's life. Is this through public voting? Then I should vote for him. He sings very well. I remember he won Fame Gurukul suddenly, and nobody expected it," Omar Abdullah said.

For Qazi, Bigg Boss 20 marks a return to television after nearly 21 years. He first became popular in 2005 after winning the singing reality show Fame Gurukul alongside Ruprekha Banerjee. Singer Arijit Singh was also part of the competition and finished sixth.

His participation in Bigg Boss has brought him back into the spotlight, with viewers discussing his game, his arguments with fellow contestants and his chances of reaching the finale.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6 and airs on Colors TV, with episodes also available on JioHotstar. Following Aasif Khan's recent eviction during Weekend Ka Vaar, the remaining contestants competing for the trophy include Aamrapali Dubey, Arishfa Khan, Kushal Tanwar (Gullu), Kanika Mann, Love Gill, Mahhi Vij, Qazi Touqeer, Tanmay Singh (ScoutOP), Uditi Singh, Harsh Vijay Machare (Yung DSA) and Manish Goel.

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