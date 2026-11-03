Will <i>Dhurandhar</i> Composer Shashwat Sachdev Score Music For Jr NTR's <i>Dragon</i>?

Following the massive success of the Dhurandhar franchise, composer Shashwat Sachdev is expected to be a part of Jr NTR's upcoming Telugu film Dragon. As producer Abhishek Agarwal is set to launch Shashwat in Tollywood with The India House, the rumours surrounding Shashwat working in Dragon have been gaining momentum.

During a conversation with Deccan Chronicle, the producer opened up about the possibility of Shashwat scoring Dragon. “I don't know much about it, but I wish he did more Telugu films and raised the bar of Telugu cinema. I will have that credit, and I am quite happy to work with such a talented musician, who has now become an international star,” he shared.

The producer also talked about Shashwat's contribution to The India House, in which the composer made four songs, each with its own musical style, as per the report. “He has delivered four chartbusters. We have already shot three songs, and each of them is different and refreshing for our period saga,” the producer told the outlet. The India House features Nikhil Siddhartha and Sai Manjrekar in leading roles.

Shashwat Sachdev's Music In Dhurandhar

According to the outlet, the music of the Dhurandhar franchise has powered a multi-crore music business, with Shashwat at the centre of it. Abhishek revealed that his association with Shashwat is new, even though he has been familiar with the composer's talent for a long time.

“I have known him even before Dhurandhar, but I got the opportunity to work with him only now. Of course, he has rocked with Dhurandhar. From hits like Mann Atkeya to the Dhurandhar title track, everyone had at least one song they could jam across the two albums,” he said.

Despite the rumours, the makers of Dragon have not yet made any official statements about Shashwat's involvement in the film.

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