<i>Ramayana</i> Gets Bombay High Court's Interim Protection Against Piracy Before November 5 Release

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana is set to hit theatres on November 5. Ahead of its release, the Bombay High Court has granted interim protection to the film against piracy. The order restrains unidentified individuals and digital platforms from recording, uploading or streaming the movie without authorisation.

The court has further directed internet service providers (ISPs) and social media platforms to take down or block pirated content after receiving a complaint from the production company.

As per Bar and Bench, the order was passed on Monday by Justice Madhav Jamdar while hearing a copyright infringement suit filed by Godpower Media Private Limited. The company holds the film's copyright and exploitation rights in India and overseas territories.

The suit sought protection for various elements of the film, including its script, characters, footage, lyrics and recordings. During the hearing, the court was informed that Part I of the film had been produced at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore, while the combined budget for both parts stood at Rs 4,000 crore.

The production company also told the court that footage from both trailers had allegedly been recorded secretly and circulated online despite strict confidentiality agreements in place for exclusive preview screenings. It further expressed concern that similar incidents could take place once the film releases in theatres.

Lawyers appearing for Google LLC and other social media platforms did not object to the company's plea. They also assured the court that they would take action on complaints related to piracy.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash in his Hindi cinema debut as the main antagonist, Ravana. Sunny Deol features as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman and veteran actor Arun Govil portrays King Dashrath.

The film is produced by Namit Malhotra through Prime Focus Studios alongside Kannada superstar Yash via his banner Monster Mind Creations.

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