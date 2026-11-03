Ahead Of <i>Ramayana's</i> Release, Ranbir Kapoor Reflects On Rishi Kapoor's Death: 'I Still Seek His Approval'

Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his biggest film ever, Ramayana, on November 5. During one of the promotions, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, and some lessons he learnt from him only after his death. Kapoor also spoke about subconsciously still seeking Rishi Kapoor's approval for the films he chooses, even now.

Ranbir Kapoor said, "When he passed away, you don't really realise the loss. I was 40 when he passed away, and it doesn't hit you immediately. Certain memories, certain feelings and things he said, which didn't necessarily make sense to me at the time, keep coming back. Gradually, it all starts making sense. So much of my conscience, my value system and the person I am today comes from what he was trying to teach me."

He added, "You take these things for granted. When you start working and become a professional, you feel you know what you're doing. But that kind of guidance, love and support is something I miss terribly."

On Choosing Films With Father-Son Conflicts

Furthermore, Ranbir Kapoor said that the recurring theme of father-son conflict in his films is not "intentional".

He said, "I've noticed that there's a recurring theme in the projects and stories I choose, where there's always some conflict between a father and son. I don't intentionally seek out these stories, but people have pointed out that it's a recurring theme in my films. Perhaps, somewhere subconsciously, I've always been looking for his approval, or that pat on the back from him."

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukemia (blood cancer). He battled it for two years and passed away on April 30, 2020. He was also being treated in New York before he returned to India. He died at 67.

About Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Ram in director Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana. The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha. Ramayana is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5.

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