Aditya Roy Kapur-Tara Sutaria's Next With Milap Zaveri Titled <i>Parwana</i>, Film To Pay Tribute To Sanjay Gupta

Tara Sutaria and Aditya Roy Kapur are all set to team up for Milap Zaveri's upcoming project. The duo will be sharing the screen space for the first time in an intense musical love story, titled Parwana.

While Parwana reunites Tara Sutaria with Milap Zaveri following their 2019 collaboration Marjaavaan, Parwana marks her first on-screen pairing with Aditya Roy Kapur.

Parwana Is Dedicated To Sanjay Gupta

In a recent interview, Milap recalled meeting the Shootout at Lokhandwala director a few days before his tragic passing. He even shared the title of his new film with Sanjay Gupta.

According to Variety India, Milap said, “We met 10 days ago and I told you the title of my next film. And you jumped in joy and said ‘Milap. The original film with the same title was produced by my father!”

“The joy I felt at that moment and the pride you felt in me is indescribable,” Milap Zaveri continued, adding that the film will be dedicated to his “Guruji.”

Milap Zaveri and Sanjay Gupta's Work Together

Sanjay Gupta's contribution to Milap's career went beyond their professional partnership. Over the years, the two shared a long-standing creative relationship and collaborated on several projects.

Milap worked as a dialogue writer on Gupta's Kaante. Their association continued in films like Musafir, Shootout At Lokhandwala and Shootout At Wadala.

Sanjay Gupta's Demise

Sanjay Gupta passed away on October 30 after a fatal accident in the bathroom. He died at the age of 57 in Versova.

His death left Milap Zaveri heartbroken. Milap was also seen breaking down in tears and crying inconsolably as he arrived at Sanjay Gupta's residence.

On October 2, Milap took to his Instagram account and shared a long note on behalf of Sanjay Gupta's wife, Anuradha. Mourning the loss, she wrote, “A part of our lives has been lost forever, and nothing can ever fill the void or make up for this loss."

She further continued, “On behalf of our family, I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to all our family members, friends, Sanjay's fans and our friends in the media for the love, condolences and strength you have extended to us during this difficult time."

Confirming the reason behind Sanjay Gupta's sudden demise, his wife continued, “Sanjay suffered a fatal head injury in an accidental fall, which led to his untimely demise. Sanjay loved his family and children immensely. Our children are adolescents who have suddenly lost their beloved father."