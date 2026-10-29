'Never Take Her To A Concert': Janhvi Kapoor Takes A Subtle Dig At Veer Pahariya And Tara Sutaria's Breakup

Janhvi Kapoor has sparked speculation on social media after offering a cheeky piece of dating advice to Veer Pahariya during her appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9.

The actor, who appeared on the show alongside Varun Dhawan on Wednesday, left viewers wondering whether her remark was a reference to Veer's reported breakup with Tara Sutaria.

During the rapid-fire round, host Karan Johar asked Janhvi what advice she would give Veer about dating. Without elaborating, the actor replied, "Never take her to a concert."

The brief response was enough to get social media talking, with many interpreting it as a possible dig at Tara and Veer. The speculation stems from the controversy surrounding the former couple's reported split, which came to the forefront following an incident at a concert.

In December 2025, Tara joined singer AP Dhillon on stage during his Mumbai concert. A video from the event showed the singer hugging the actor and giving her a peck on the cheek. The footage subsequently drew attention online, with social media users discussing Veer's reaction to the interaction.

Edited clips fuelled speculation that Veer, who was watching the performance from the audience, appeared uncomfortable. However, both Tara and Veer initially pushed back against the rumours, dismissing them as false narratives driven by paid PR. Influencer Orry also shared unedited footage that showed Veer cheering during the performance.

Tara and Veer reportedly began dating in early 2025 and made their relationship public around July that year. Reports of their separation emerged in January 2026, although neither actor formally confirmed the breakup.

Before her relationship with Veer, Tara dated Aadar Jain. The two were together from 2019 until their split, which was confirmed in November 2023.

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