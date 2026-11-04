Singer Kanika Kapoor Announces Separation From Husband Gautam Hathiramani After 4 Years Of Marriage

After four years of marriage, singer Kanika Kapoor has decided to part ways with husband Gautam Hathiramani.

Sharing the news on an Instagram Story, Kanika wrote, "Dear friends and family, after much thought and consideration, my husband and I are going our separate ways. I am grateful for the time we shared and wish him well for the future. I sincerely ask for kindness and respect for our privacy as we move forward."

Kanika was earlier married to businessman Raj Chandok, with whom she shares three children - daughters Aayana and Samara, and son Yuvraaj.

Kanika married Raj in 1998, when she was just 18 years old. Following their marriage, she moved to London, where she lived for several years and raised her children.

They called it quits in 2012. Kanika returned to India to pursue her career in music.

Kanika had earlier revealed that she had known Gautam for nearly 15 years and that they were close friends before their relationship turned romantic. She had also revealed that she asked Gautam to marry her twice, first in 2014 and then again in 2020. Gautam eventually proposed to her in August 2021, and the couple got married on May 20, 2022, in an intimate yet lavish ceremony in London.

Kanika Kapoor rose to fame with her breakthrough song Baby Doll from Sunny Leone's film Ragini MMS 2 in 2014. Composed by Meet Bros, the song became an instant hit, establishing Kanika as a popular playback singer. Her hitlist includes Lovely, from Happy New Year, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the same year.

She went on to collaborate with composers Meet Bros and Dr Zeus on several popular tracks, including Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan from Roy, Desi Look from Ek Paheli Leela, Nachan Farrate from All Is Well, and Da Da Dasse from Udta Punjab.