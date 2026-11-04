Nagarjuna Shares Tabu's First Look From <i>King 100</i> With A Special Birthday Wish

Nagarjuna and Tabu are coming together once again and it gives their fans a reason to look forward to their upcoming film. The two actors will be seen in a film titled King 100, and a short video featuring Tabu has already raised interest among fans. The makers dropped her first look on her birthday. Nagarjuna also wished her on the special day while sharing her new look and praising her role in the film.

The video begins with an old-style radio playing the song Yeto Vellipoindhi, as Tabu walks in wearing a saree. The mood then changes with a powerful background track, and she makes a stylish entry that gives a glimpse of her strong character, Mahanthi Jhansi Rani.

On X, Nagarjuna wrote, “Happy Birthday to Dear Tabu. The world will never forget Pandu from Ninne Pelladatha, and now you'll be etched in our memories as Mahanthi Jhansi Rani. You made this film so special. Sharing a glimpse to celebrate you and this new fire. This time, it's not love…”

According to a previous Variety India interview, Nagarjuna recalled completing the majority of the shooting for the tentatively titled King 100. Directed by Ra Karthik, the film, according to the actor, is “a total commercial script” with a mix of family drama and other elements. The story focuses on the bond between a father and his daughter, which shows their journey from a poor life to becoming wealthy.

Interestingly, the film will use de-ageing technology to show Nagarjuna at different ages. As of now, the makers, along with the actor, are keeping more details about the story a secret because the team wants to make a big announcement at the right time. He does not want to share the script or reveal too much about the film yet.

Other than Nagarjuna and Tabu, the cast also includes Sushmita Bhatt and Vijayendra.

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