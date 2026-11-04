Salman Khan Turns Singer After 11 Years For <i>Maatrubhumi's</i> <i>Teri Sexy Beauty</i>

When Salman Khan arrives on screen, time almost seems to stand still. There is something about the superstar's presence, his effortless charm and that unmistakable aura that makes it difficult to look away. Whether it is his signature style, his larger-than-life screen presence or simply the magic of being Salman Khan, the actor knows how to command attention.

And with his much-awaited film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace keeping fans curious, every new glimpse of the film is adding to the excitement.

The actor was last seen in Sikandar (2025), and fans, including us, have been eagerly waiting to see him return to the big screen. But before that happens, Salman has another surprise for us.

This time, he has stepped behind the microphone and turned singer for a new track titled Teri Sexy Beauty from Maatrubhumi. Yes, Salman is lending his voice to the song, and it is quite the unexpected musical treat. Salman has previously lent his voice to popular tracks such as Hangover from Kick (2014) and Main Hoon Hero Tera from Hero (2015). With Teri Sexy Beauty, the superstar is returning to playback singing after 11 years.

Teri Sexy Beauty features Chitrangda Singh alongside Salman and brings a playful, romantic touch to the song.

It opens to Chitrangda in a red saree, playing the guitar and sharing screen space with Salman. Set against an aeroplane hangar backdrop, the peppy number blends romance, dance and a generous dose of masti.

Written and composed by Sajid Khan, the track features female vocals by Muskaan.

The track was released on November 4. The note attached to the clip read, “Love, masti and a little madness take centre stage in Teri Sexy Beauty. This fun-filled track brings a refreshing dose of romance, playful chemistry and carefree moments, celebrating the lighter side of love.”

Meanwhile, Salman has another film lined up with Vamshi Paidipally. The film, reportedly titled Monster, features Nayanthara and is scheduled for an Eid release next year.

Salman is currently also seen hosting Bigg Boss 20, which premiered on September 6. The show prioritises digital streaming, with daily episodes dropping on JioHotstar at 9:00 pm, followed by a television broadcast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

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