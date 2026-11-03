Jr NTR's <i>Dragon</i>, Prabhas's <i>Fauzi</i> To Feature Distinct Action Styles, Says Chethan D'Souza

Action director Chethan D'Souza is busy working on two big films, Jr NTR's Dragon and Fauzi starring Prabhas, after receiving praise for his action scenes in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2. The action expert is now sharing how he gave both actors different fighting styles instead of using the same kind of action in every film.

He explained that Dragon will not have the same larger-than-life fight scenes seen in KGF films. Jr NTR's strength and the role he plays have led him to choose natural and realistic style. Prabhas, on the other hand, will be seen in a different look in Hanu Raghavapudi's film. The film will feature action that is more grounded but still stylish.

Speaking with Variety India, Chethan D'Souza explained, “Prashanth Neel's films, including KGF and KGF 2, sometimes feature larger-than-life action that suits the actors' stature. That approach works with someone like Prabhas. Here, Jr NTR's physicality is different; he has toned down his physique and is playing an assassin, so the action must feel believable and relatable.”

The action director added that the fight sequences in Dragon have been planned to look more natural and believable while matching Jr NTR's character and physical strength. He said the film will still have exciting fight scenes that audiences can enjoy, but they will not depend on people flying in the air, slow-motion walks, or big jumps.

According to him, a good action scene should have a strong moment that connects with the story and makes that scene more powerful.

Speaking about Prabhas' action in Fauzi, Chethan D'Souza shared, “We have often seen him in larger than life action. Here, his action will be grounded and highly stylised, with strong emotions running through it. An isolated action sequence might work on YouTube as a demo reel, but within a film it must tell a story.”

D'Souza said that Hanu Raghavapudi's film will have a strong link to the story and emotions. He said the fights will include surprise and suspense, even in small parts of the film. Prabhas will also be seen using more physical fighting moves in a stylish way.

The action expert has been practising martial arts for nearly 22 years and enjoys bringing those skills in his work. He tries to use his martial arts knowledge while creating fight scenes, depending on the director's plans and what the film needs.

While Dragon is set to release on June 11, 2027, Fauzi is expected to hit theatres on March 2027.

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