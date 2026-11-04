Ravi Dubey Touches Sunny Deol's Feet At <i>Ramayana</i> Mumbai Screening. Internet Is Impressed

On Tuesday (November 3), the Ramayana makers hosted a starry screening for the cast and crew in Mumbai.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt alongside Neetu Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi with family, Kunal Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey with wife Sargun Mehta, Rakul Preet Singh with husband Jackky Bhagnani showed up for the premiere. A red-carpet moment from the screening has already gone viral. In the viral video, Sunny Deol is seen posing for the shutterbugs on the red carpet. Catching him unawares, Ravi Dubey touches his feet. After noticing him, Sunny Deol hugs Dubey. Kunal Kapoor, who plays Indra Dev, is seen standing close to them on the red carpet.

As soon as the video went viral, the Internet showered praise on Dubey.

A user wrote,"He's very genuine person."

"He's really a genuine soul ..Inside reports are people loved his performance. Filmo ki line lagne vali hai bhai ke pass ..

A kind gesture by him ...," wrote another one.

In this video, Ravi Dubey is seen arriving at the venue holding hands of wife Sargun Mehta.

Ramayana has been made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

Speaking to Prakhar Gupta, producer Namit Malhotra revealed, "When we set out to make this six or seven years ago, people thought I was a lunatic because no Indian film comes close to this scale. Put simply, the budget will be around $500 million for both parts combined, which is over Rs 4,000 crore."

He added, "We're making the largest film in the world for the greatest epic that deserves to be seen globally. And yet, I believe we're doing it more efficiently than some of the biggest Hollywood films. We're not being irresponsible-we're being ambitious, but grounded."

The film is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026 ahead of Diwali, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2027.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey and Yash play pivotal roles in the film.

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