'Don't Think AI Can Ever Replace Human Art': Ranbir Kapoor Says Ahead Of <i>Ramayana</i> Release

Ranbir Kapoor believes that artificial intelligence may change the way films are made, but storytelling and acting will always need a human touch. The actor recently shared his thoughts on the growing use of AI in cinema.

In a conversation with BBC News, Ranbir spoke about how technology can be useful for filmmakers without taking away from the creative process. Drawing a comparison with visual effects (VFX) and camera lenses, the Ramayana actor explained that AI should be seen as another tool that can help improve the final product rather than replace the people behind it.

Ranbir said, "Art is always more personal when there is a human touch to it. I think AI like VFX or camera lenses, can be used as a tool to better your filmmaking. But from the medium we come from – of storytelling, of art, of performing art -- and I don't think AI can ever replace that."

Yash, who will be seen playing Ravana in Ramayana, agreed that there needs to be some thought behind how this technology is used. He pointed out that humans must remain at the centre of the process and that people should be careful about where AI is applied.

"We have to be responsible enough to understand that humans are involved in it, and we need to be very cautious in where all we apply this technology. We are survivors. We will come up with some idea or we will create something which even a machine would have to struggle with," Yash said.

Ranbir Kapoor And Yash's Upcoming Film Ramayana

The two actors are currently promoting Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, a two-part adaptation of the Indian epic produced by Namit Malhotra. Ranbir will portray Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi plays Sita and Yash takes on the role of Ravana.

The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as Dasarath, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, Sonal Jha as Sumitra and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. Other actors in the film include Rakul Preet Singh, Anupam Kher, Kunal Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi and Kajal Aggarwal.

The film has also been in the news for its large-scale production, visual effects and reported budget of around Rs 4,000 crore. Its music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

The first part of Ramayana is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5 this year, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The second instalment is expected to arrive in 2027.

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