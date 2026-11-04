Alia Bhatt Styles Rs 14,500 Saree With A Bespoke Rimple & Harpreet Blouse At <i>Ramayana</i> Premiere In Mumbai

A special screening of Ramayana was organised in Mumbai on November 3 for selected cast members and their families. As the first part is set to release in theatres on November 5, the red carpet saw film personalities and A-listers in attendance.

While Alia Bhatt arrived with Neetu Kapoor, Ravi Dubey was spotted with his wife, actor Sargun Mehta. Stealing the spotlight was Alia Bhatt's casual linen saree paired with a custom blouse.

Alia Bhatt Styles Rs 14,500 Saree With A Custom Blouse For Ramayana Premiere

Alia Bhatt styled a green linen saree from Anavila's collection. According to the official website, the elegant drape is priced at Rs 14,500. The chambray linen saree featured a detailed selvedge in a mix of zari and contrasting colours, giving it a relaxed look.

Stealing the spotlight was her bespoke blouse designed by Rimple & Harpreet. The ace designers also created thousands of costumes for the cast of Ramayana. Taking to Instagram, Rhea Kapoor revealed that the actor wore a raw-silver blouse designed by Rah Jewellery.

The studded matching earrings were designed by Sunita Kapoor, and the shoes were from Aprajita Toor's collection. Alia Bhatt's makeup was done by Mickey Contractor. With a matte-luminous base, the actor sported smokey eyes, pink-brown blush on her cheeks, and nude-pink lipstick, finished with a coat of gloss. Completing the look was a small blue bindi. For her hairstyle, she centre-parted her soft waves and left them open.

About Ramayana

Namit Malhotra-produced Ramayana is a two-part big-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic, reportedly mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore. The first part will be released worldwide in theatres on November 5, while the second part is scheduled for release in 2027.

The cast includes Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Ravi Dubey as Laxman, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara, and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, among others.

While it has been embroiled in controversy, the film is certainly making waves with advanced bookings. According to a report by Sacnilk, Ramayana has collected Rs 73.40 crore in advance bookings across India over five show dates. The premiere day is currently leading with Rs 32.41 crore. So far, the first part of the two-part epic adaptation has sold 18.67 lakh tickets across 60,124 shows.

Karnataka is leading the day-one advance-booking earnings with Rs 5.90 crore, followed by Maharashtra with Rs 5.59 crore. Delhi is in third place with Rs 4.34 crore, while Telangana ranks fourth with Rs 2.59 crore.

Also Read | Kaikeyi, Mandodari, Urmila: The Tragedies And Sacrifices Of Ramayana's Women Beyond Sita