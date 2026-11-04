Scholar, Devotee, Tyrant: Who Was The 'Real' Ravana Of <i>Ramayana</i>?

There are more than 300 interpretations of the Ramayana, but hardly any explore the various facets of Ravana. He had 10 heads, but he also had different personalities. However, modern discussions remain divided into black-and-white categories.

People often talk about only two sides of Ravana: one where he is the King of Lanka, the mighty and powerful demon king, Lord Shiva's devotee, and a learned scholar; and the other where he is a cruel rakshasa.

Ahead of the release of Namit Malhotra's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, among others, NDTV spoke to Kavita Kane, author of Sita's Sister (Urmila) and Lanka's Princess (Surpanakha), and Manini J. Anandani, author of Mandodari: Queen Of Lanka, to discuss Ravana in depth.

Ravana: The Complex And Layered Character

Kavita Kane shares that Ravana was an Ayurvedic practitioner, an astrologer, a writer, and much more.

"His character is extremely flamboyant and deliberately contrasted with Lord Rama. He is not a good man. He is creative, but that does not justify his actions. He is also extremely complex and layered. His descent into darkness is a gradual and complete journey," she added.

From his childhood to how he gained the kingdom by usurping his half-brother Kubera, these stories depict how Ravana became immensely powerful and trace his downward journey. "We sadly tend to view mythological characters in black and white."

Ravana Ill-Treated Women

Ravana not only abducted Sita, but also ill-treated women for years.

"I think this aspect should not be romanticised. We see a lot of disturbing accounts of his behaviour in some of the narratives," Manini J. Anandani shared.

He assaulted Rambha, a celestial nymph who was married to Kubera's son Nalakuvara. He forced himself on her, and his enraged nephew cursed the demon king. He declared that if Ravana ever forced himself on any woman without her consent, he would die. Therefore, we also see accounts of Ravana never touching Sita after her abduction.

Ravana is also believed to have had a harem. He not only assaulted women, but he also ill-treated his wife, Mandodari, and his brothers. According to Kavita Kane, Kumbhakarna saw flaws in him, but remained loyal to his brother. On the other hand, Vibhishana chose to distance himself from evil.

Ravana assaulted Rambha, a celestial nymph who was married to Kubera's son Nalakuvara. He was his daughter-in-law. Photo: World Of Ramayana/ Instagram

Ravana's Fatal Flaw

Manini J. Anandani believes that Ravana's fatal flaw was his inability to put his knowledge into practice. He was a scholar, and he could differentiate between right and wrong, but he could not practise what was right.

On the other hand, Kavita Kane believes that Ravana's fatal flaw was his arrogance. She added that he was a self-made man who earned everything in life, but later, everything became a source of ego.

"He could not take no for an answer. He had a hugely inflated ego. In fact, his devotion to Lord Shiva became an expression of his arrogance and ego."

Author Kavita Kane believes that Ravana's fatal flaw was his arrogance. Photo: World Of Ramayana/ Instagram

According to the authors, one needs to delve deeper and study multiple interpretations to unravel the many facets of Ravana. Which of these facets was good and which was evil is a debate for another day, but his story remains fascinating, his character remains complex, and therefore, one must adopt a nuanced approach while understanding him.

Also Read | Kaikeyi, Mandodari, Urmila: The Tragedies And Sacrifices Of Ramayana's Women Beyond Sita