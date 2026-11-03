Amitabh Bachchan Opens Up About Sleep Struggles At 84, Shares Fitness Mantra

Amitabh Bachchan has opened up about his recent struggles with sleep and getting back to his fitness routine. The 83-year-old actor shared that his demanding work schedule has disrupted his gym sessions. Reflecting on the challenges of keeping up with exercise as one grows older, Big B also shared a mantra he follows to remain active.

"At times on the net you get so many physical motions to activate sleep .. tried all and nothing happened .. so best to do it the natural .. get in to the coverings, cuddle like the fetus we were before evolving and facing the World .. and DONE .. snoring and all… Aaaahhhh… a yawn .. indicator of the shortage of the Oxygen needed .. so shall retire," Amitabh Bachchan wrote in his vlog.

Big B revealed that his gym routine has become irregular and is currently on pause. Referring to the phrase “Don't let the old man in”, the actor acknowledged that staying fit is not always easy but stressed the importance of continuing to make an effort despite the challenges.

“Gyming has been a bit non routined , so trying to bring it back in line .. for, the demanding work all over taxes the body and mind .. and a little more attention needs to be accommodated .. The mind says YES ..but the BODY says – 'hold on buddy', don't let the old man in ' easier said than done .. but DO IT ..so I shall IT," he added.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18. The actor will next be seen in the Kalki 2898 AD sequel alongside Prabhas and Kamal Haasan.

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