Amitabh Bachchan turns 84 on October 11, but the Bollywood icon continues to command attention with his demanding work schedule and commitment to fitness. From hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati to maintaining a regular exercise routine, the veteran actor has demonstrated the importance of staying active as the body ages. While ageing can bring changes in muscle strength, joint mobility and balance, Bachchan's approach to fitness offers an interesting example of how physical activity can remain a priority later in life. His trainer has revealed that the actor has followed a remarkably consistent exercise routine for more than two decades, with adjustments made to accommodate his changing physical needs. One of the most striking aspects of Bachchan's fitness journey is its consistency. Rather than focusing solely on appearance or intense workouts, the emphasis is on strength, mobility and overall wellbeing.

1. Amitabh Bachchan Has Followed A Fitness Routine For 26 Years

In September 2026, The Indian Express reported that celebrity fitness coach Shivohaam Bhatt had spoken about the actor's long-standing exercise routine. According to Bhatt, his wife and fitness coach, Vrinda Grover, has worked with Bachchan for approximately 26 years, helping him maintain a structured training programme. The routine has remained largely unchanged, with modifications introduced to address specific needs, including leg strength. This approach highlights an important principle of long-term fitness: a workout does not necessarily need to be replaced with an entirely new programme every few months. Consistently performing appropriate exercises, while adapting them to one's changing abilities, can help support strength and physical function.

However, the same routine may not suit everyone. Age, previous injuries, medical conditions and baseline fitness levels all influence which exercises are appropriate.

2. Strength Training Remains An Important Part Of His Routine

In an interview discussed by NDTV in July 2026, Bhatt revealed that Bachchan continues to undertake approximately one hour of training with him. The actor's programme includes exercises such as bench presses and back exercises, with resistance machines forming an important part of his workout. According to the trainer, the programme is designed to work the whole body, while the intensity and number of sets depend on how Bachchan feels on a particular day. Bhatt explained that the focus is on health and wellness rather than aesthetics. This distinction is particularly relevant as people grow older. Strength training can help preserve muscle mass, support everyday movements and maintain functional independence. Stronger muscles also contribute to stability and the ability to perform routine activities.

However, older adults should not assume that heavier weights or more intense sessions necessarily produce better results. Exercise selection, resistance and repetitions should be tailored to individual capabilities, with professional guidance when required.

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3. Pranayama And Yoga Complement His Exercise Routine

Bachchan's fitness regimen also incorporates breathing exercises. According to Bhatt, the actor practises pranayama for approximately 30 to 40 minutes, either before or after his workout. Pranayama involves controlled breathing techniques that may help promote relaxation and improve awareness of breathing. Yoga, meanwhile, can incorporate flexibility, balance, mobility and controlled movement, depending on the practices performed. These activities can complement strength training, particularly when the goal is to maintain physical function and wellbeing rather than pursue a specific appearance. However, breathing exercises and yoga should be adapted to individual needs. People with underlying medical conditions should seek appropriate advice before beginning a new routine, particularly if a practice involves prolonged breath-holding or strenuous positions.

4. His Approach To Fitness Has Evolved With Age

Bachchan has also written about the realities of ageing and the importance of maintaining mobility. The actor reflected on how routines that once seemed easy can become more challenging with age. He described the importance of pranayama, mild yoga and mobility work, explaining that maintaining balance becomes increasingly important as the body changes. His observations highlight a crucial aspect of healthy ageing: being physically active is not only about exercising but also about preserving the ability to perform everyday tasks. Activities such as walking, climbing stairs, getting dressed and maintaining balance rely on a combination of muscle strength, joint mobility and coordination.

Regular movement, appropriate strength exercises and balance training can help older adults maintain these abilities. However, persistent pain, instability or restricted movement should not be ignored, as these symptoms may require medical assessment.

5. What Do We Know About Amitabh Bachchan's Diet?

Bachchan's dietary habits have also attracted attention over the years. Reports have described him as a vegetarian since 2000, with a preference for simple meals and foods such as fruits, vegetables and pulses. On his 84th birthday, NDTV Food also reported on his dietary preferences, including amla juice and plain dal, based on information shared publicly about his eating habits. However, an individual's dietary requirements cannot be determined by their age or food preferences alone. Older adults need adequate energy, protein, vitamins and minerals to maintain muscle mass, support recovery and preserve overall health.

Protein-rich foods such as pulses, dairy products, soy and other suitable sources can contribute to meeting these requirements. A balanced diet should also include vegetables, fruits, whole grains and adequate fluids. People considering dietary changes should account for their individual health conditions, nutritional needs and medications rather than copying a celebrity's eating habits.

6. What Can Older Adults Learn From His Fitness Routine?

Bachchan's long-standing commitment to exercise offers several practical lessons for healthy ageing.

Prioritise consistency: Regular physical activity is more sustainable than relying on occasional intense workouts.

Include strength training: Appropriate resistance exercises can help maintain muscle strength and everyday physical function.

Work on balance and mobility: These abilities become particularly important with age and can support independence.

Adjust exercise intensity: A programme should reflect how a person feels, their physical limitations and any underlying medical conditions.

Allow adequate recovery: Rest is an important part of maintaining a sustainable exercise routine.

The World Health Organization recommends that adults aged 65 and older aim for 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week, alongside muscle-strengthening activities on at least two days. Older adults should also incorporate varied multicomponent physical activity that emphasises functional balance and strength, according to their abilities. Those who have been inactive or have chronic health conditions should seek medical advice before beginning a new exercise programme.

As Amitabh Bachchan turns 84, his fitness journey offers a reminder that staying active is not about trying to reverse ageing or maintain a particular appearance. It is about preserving strength, mobility and independence for as long as possible.

His trainer's account of a routine maintained over 26 years highlights the value of consistency, while the adjustments made to accommodate changing needs underline the importance of personalisation. For older adults, the goal should not be to replicate a celebrity's workout but to find a safe, sustainable combination of physical activity, balanced nutrition and recovery that supports their own health and quality of life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.