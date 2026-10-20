Periods can be unpredictable and if your menstrual cycle seems to have a mind of its own, you are definitely not alone. While stress, sleep patterns, lifestyle changes and hormonal fluctuations can all play a role, your everyday diet is another factor worth paying attention to. What you eat may not seem directly connected to your period calendar, but getting the right nutrients can help support your hormonal and menstrual health.

The good news is that you do not necessarily need to make drastic changes to your meals or stock up on fancy health foods. Simple additions to your everyday diet can help you nourish your body better. Nutritionist Nmani Agarwal shares five foods that may help support a more regular menstrual cycle.

Foods To Add To Your Diet For Period Health

Raw or Green Papaya

Adding raw or green papaya to your diet is a popular traditional remedy for period health. It contains high levels of latex and papain, which are believed to stimulate uterine muscle contractions and help regulate or induce delayed periods.

Eggs

Eggs are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and essential vitamins that help manage common menstrual symptoms. They provide a dense source of vitamin B6, vitamin D and iron, which together work to stabilise mood swings and replenish iron lost during bleeding.

Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are an excellent superfood for period health because they contain high amounts of lignans and omega-3 fatty acids. It naturally help balance hormones and reduce menstrual discomfort.

Cinnamon

The spice is valued for its ability to reduce menstrual cramps and alleviate heavy bleeding. Taking cinnamon during the first few days of menstruation lowers the intensity and duration of pelvic pain.

Ginger

Ginger is recognised as one of the most effective natural remedies for period health. Its anti-inflammatory properties work just as well as over-the-counter painkillers for reducing menstrual cramps.

Just remember that food alone cannot guarantee regular periods. Persistent irregularities are worth discussing with a healthcare professional.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.