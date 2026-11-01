Eyelid Twitching, Migraines, Severe PMS: Nutritionist Shares 3 Signs Of Magnesium Deficiency

Magnesium is an essential mineral that supports several important functions in the body. It acts as a cofactor in over 300 enzyme systems in the body, regulating critical processes like energy production, muscle contraction and bone formation. But identifying low magnesium levels can be difficult, as its symptoms often overlap with those of other health conditions.

Nutritionist Pooja Makhija shares three possible signs that may indicate low magnesium levels in the body. In a video shared on Instagram, she explains how recurring eyelid twitching, migraines and severe premenstrual symptoms (PMS) can sometimes be linked to magnesium deficiency.

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She also points out that these symptoms alone do not confirm a deficiency and should not be treated as a diagnosis.

Three Possible Signs Of Low Magnesium

Frequent Eyelid Twitching

An occasional flutter or twitch in the eyelid may be one possible clue. She explains that magnesium plays an important role in nerve and muscle function. Low levels of the mineral can affect muscle contractions and may contribute to twitching.

Eyelid twitching can also occur due to fatigue, stress or excessive caffeine consumption. Therefore, it does not necessarily indicate magnesium deficiency.

Recurring Migraines

Frequent migraines may be another reason to look at magnesium levels. The nutritionist points out that people who experience migraines often have lower magnesium levels.

“Clinical trials have suggested that when they introduce magnesium, it reduces the frequency as well as the intensity of the migraines. So if migraines keep bothering you, check this with your healthcare practitioner,” she says.

Severe PMS Symptoms

Intense premenstrual symptoms may also be worth paying attention to. These can include back cramps, bloating and mood changes that affect daily activities.

Pooja Makhija explains that magnesium supports muscle and nerve function and is also being studied for its potential role in managing menstrual symptoms. However, severe PMS does not necessarily indicate low magnesium levels, as several factors can contribute to these symptoms.

Why Is Magnesium Important For The Body?

Magnesium is involved in several essential processes, including normal nerve and muscle function, energy production, blood glucose regulation and bone health. The body also regulates magnesium levels through the kidneys, which control how much of the mineral is retained or excreted.

Certain medications, digestive conditions and other health problems can influence magnesium levels in the body. While severe deficiency can lead to muscle spasms, numbness, irregular heart rhythms and, in serious cases, seizures, mild deficiency may not cause any noticeable symptoms.

Should You Start Taking Magnesium Supplements?

Nutritionist Pooja Makhija cautions against immediately turning to supplements after noticing these symptoms. Eyelid twitching, fatigue, cramps and PMS can have several possible causes, and symptoms alone cannot establish whether someone has a magnesium deficiency.

It is important to consider the overall picture and seek appropriate medical advice rather than self-diagnosing or starting supplements without guidance.

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Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.