Want Glowing Skin After 35? Nutritionist Recommends These 10 Everyday Foods

As we step into our mid-thirties, our skin begins to undergo various changes. Be it reduced collagen production, loss of elasticity or increased dryness, the skin goes through a lot. While a good skincare routine is important, nourishing your skin from within can make a significant difference, that is when you start early.

Nutritionist Avanti Deshpande shares 10 foods you should add to your diet to keep your skin healthy.

Let's take a look at what she recommends:

Amla/Guava

Amla and guava are the powerhouses for vitamin C. According to the nutritionist, it supports normal collagen formation and also provides antioxidants to protect the skin.

Eggs

According to her, eggs have quality protein. “Your skin needs amino acids to build and repair structural proteins,” she shares.

Fatty Fish

One of the major nutrients in fatty fish is omega-3 fats. She reveals that salmon, sardines or Indian fatty fishes provide omega-3s that support the skin barrier and inflammatory balance.

Almonds

Avanti Deshpande recommends eating almonds because they are rich in vitamin E and healthy fats. “Vitamin E acts as an antioxidant, while healthy fats support the skin barrier,” she adds.

Tomatoes

The nutritionist reveals that tomatoes have lycopene. "Cooked tomatoes are rich in lycopene. It is a carotenoid antioxidant,” she says.

Carrots/Sweet Potatoes

The main nutrient of carrots and sweet potatoes that helps the skin is beta-carotene. “The body converts beta-carotene into vitamin A, which is important for normal skin-cell function,” she reveals.

Curd/Yoghurt

“Curd provides protein, and depending on the product, it provides cultures,” she says. Curd contributed to a gut-friendly dietary pattern.

Pumpkin Seeds

According to Avanti Deshpande, it contains zinc and healthy fats that contribute to normal tissue repair and antioxidant defence.

Berries/Pomegranate

“These colourful fruits provide polyphenols and other antioxidant compounds,” she adds.

Dal/Beans

It has protein, fibre, and gut support agents. According to her, plant protein and fermentable fibres help nourish the gut microbiome.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.