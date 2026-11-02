What Happens To Your Body When You Eat Almonds Every Day: Doctor Explains

A handful of almonds every day can do more for your health than you realise. These crunchy nuts are filled with nutrients and can be enjoyed in many ways. They are also easy to carry, which makes them a quick snack for people who are always in a rush.

Gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi recently spoke about what can happen to your body when you eat almonds regularly. He shared several health benefits that many may not know about.

On Instagram, the health expert shared, “Number one, your heart. A meta-analysis found almonds lowered LDL, that is the bad cholesterol, by about 5 milligrams per decilitre. Number two, your gut. Just a handful, that is 23 almonds, provides nearly 4 grams of fibre, supporting gut health.”

“Number three, your blood sugar. Eating almonds with carbs can help reduce post-meal glucose spikes. Number four, your appetite. One handful provides 6 grams of protein and healthy fats to keep you full for longer. Number five, your skin. One study found a 16% reduction in wrinkle severity after 24 weeks.”

Apart from eating almonds, Dr Saurabh Sethi had also shared eight simple habits that can improves overall health. He suggests starting your morning without checking phone and spending a few moments thinking about things you are thankful for. Getting around 10 minutes of morning sunlight improves your mood, supports vitamin D levels and keep your body clock on track.

He also recommends taking a short walk after meals to help digestion. Adding foods like curd, yoghurt, kefir and kimchi in your diet can support good gut bacteria. Using herbs and spices such as turmeric, ginger, cumin and fennel is also be good for your digestive health.

The health expert suggests keeping a 12-hour gap between your first and last meals, eating antioxidant-rich berries and choosing foods based on your body's needs.

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