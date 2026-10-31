Retirement Could Be Bad For Your Health: Why Staying Active And Having A Purpose Matters As You Age

Retirement may mark the end of your working life, but it should not mean the end of an active life. On NDTV Lifeline's brand new Podcast Series, 'Health, Actually'Dr Navin Gnanasekaran explains why staying productive, socially connected and physically active could be crucial to ageing well.

In his book, The 100 Year Blueprint, he says that stepping away from an office does not mean stepping away from productivity. The message is simple: plan not just for financial retirement, but also for a physically active, mentally stimulating and socially connected life after retirement.

Retirement is often seen as the reward for decades of hard work. After years of deadlines, responsibilities and professional commitments, the prospect of slowing down, spending time at home and finally doing nothing can seem appealing.

But could giving up an active routine actually accelerate ageing?

According to Dr Naveen Gnanasekaran, author of The 100 Year Blueprint, retirement should not become a reason to withdraw from life. As life expectancy increases, the bigger challenge is ensuring that people remain physically fit, mentally sharp and independent in their later years.

Speaking to NDTV's Health Editor, in the brand new podcast series, ' Health Actually' he says that working till our last breath is the only way forward.

"We have to keep productive. We have to be working till our last breath," he says.

Dr Gnanasekaran also said that the distinction between lifespan and healthspan is critical. While modern medicine, vaccinations and antibiotics have helped people live longer, the additional years do not necessarily translate into better health.

The goal, he argues, should be to minimise the gap between how long we live and how long we remain healthy.

Retirement Could Affect Your Health

For many senior citizens, retirement brings a sudden change in routine. The workplace disappears, daily interactions reduce and opportunities to engage in mentally stimulating activities become fewer.

Some spend much of their day at home, watching television or scrolling through their phones.

Dr Gnanasekaran believes this loss of purpose and activity can contribute to declining health and independence.

"Retirement is only when we let our bodies retire," he said, in the 'Health, Actually' podcast

He argues that older adults should continue finding reasons to get out of bed, engage with people and remain productive.

"This does not necessarily mean continuing a conventional nine-to-five job. Starting a business in your 60s, volunteering, participating in community activities or pursuing a long-forgotten hobby can all provide a sense of purpose.

Even something as simple as volunteering at a temple or starting a self-help group for senior citizens can help older adults remain engaged."

Loneliness: A Silent Threat To Healthy Ageing

Another concern is loneliness, particularly among older people.

Despite living in an increasingly connected world, many senior citizens experience social isolation. Retirement, reduced mobility, changing family structures and shrinking social circles can make the problem worse.

Dr Gnanasekaran points to a study suggesting that one in four urban Indians experience significant loneliness.

He also highlights research comparing the health risks associated with loneliness to those of smoking.

"Loneliness happens because we let it happen," he said , stressing the importance of maintaining friendships, communicating with family and building social connections.

Joining walking groups, playing a sport, participating in apartment-community activities or taking up hobbies such as photography and chess can help older adults stay socially connected.

Your Brain Needs A Purpose Too

Staying physically active is important, but mental and social engagement are equally relevant to healthy ageing.

The doctor cautions against older adults becoming increasingly withdrawn and spending most of their time on smartphones and social media.

He believes people should rediscover interests they may have abandoned during their working years.

Reading, learning new skills, pursuing hobbies and maintaining friendships can help people remain mentally engaged as they age.

Ageing Is Inevitable, But Degeneration Isn't

One of the central messages of The 100 Year Blueprint is that ageing and physical decline are not necessarily the same thing.

"Aging is inevitable, but degeneration isn't," Dr Gnanasekaran said, while speaking to NDTV Lifeline - ' Health Actually'

He recommends building muscle, moving more, sleeping adequately, managing stress and maintaining social connections as important pillars of healthy ageing.

He also emphasises the importance of resistance training, particularly as muscle mass naturally declines with age.

"Start lifting weights, because most of India thinks gym is a joke," he says.

Walking is beneficial, but he argues that it should not be mistaken for a complete exercise routine. Strength training, adequate protein intake and regular movement are important for preserving muscle and maintaining independence.

Retirement Should Be A New Beginning, Not An End

The idea of retirement may need a rethink as India prepares for an ageing population.

Instead of treating 60 as the age to slow down, people may need to see it as an opportunity to explore new interests, take on new responsibilities and remain connected to their communities.

As Dr Gnanasekaran puts it, stepping away from an office does not mean stepping away from productivity.

The message is simple: plan not just for financial retirement, but also for a physically active, mentally stimulating and socially connected life after retirement.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.