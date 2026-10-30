Period Cravings Got You Reaching For Sweets? Try This Easy Date Snack Before Your Period

Period cravings can be difficult to ignore. Some days, all you want is something sweet, while on others, fluctuating energy levels can leave you reaching for another snack. If that sounds familiar, a food creator has shared a simple recipe she likes to eat before her period, and it takes just a few ingredients to put together.

In her video, the nutritionist introduces the snack and says, “Girls, I have been eating this snack right before my period and trust me, it has made me feel so much better with my cravings and my energy levels.” The recipe is all about dates, nut butter and a topping of your choice.

Here are the ingredients featured in the video:

Dates of your choice

Unsweetened nut butter

Dark chocolate or pumpkin seeds

A little sea salt

How To Prepare The Period Snack

Step 1: Start with dates

Take a few dates. The creator specifically recommends Medjool dates and demonstrates opening them up to prepare them for the filling.

Step 2: Add unsweetened nut butter

Next, take some unsweetened nut butter and fill the centre of each date with it.

Explaining why she includes this ingredient, the creator says, “It is good in fats.” She also suggests that the combination may help with blood sugar stability, which she considers important during your period.

Step 3: Add your favourite topping

Once the dates are filled, top them with either dark chocolate or pumpkin seeds. Both options feature in the creator's instructions, so you can choose according to your preference.

Step 4: Finish with sea salt

The final step is to sprinkle a little sea salt over the prepared dates.

“The most important step is to add a little bit of sea salt,” she says in the video.

And that is it. Your snack is ready to eat.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.