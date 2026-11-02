JP Nadda Inaugurates AIIMS Rajkot's Rs 39-Crore Cancer Treatment Facility

Cancer patients in Saurashtra will no longer have to travel long distances for several advanced radiotherapy procedures, with AIIMS Rajkot inaugurating a Rs 39-crore facility equipped with modern radiation treatment technology on Monday. The facility was inaugurated virtually by Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda. It is expected to serve patients from Rajkot, Saurashtra and neighbouring districts, particularly those from rural and semi-urban areas who face financial and logistical difficulties in accessing specialised cancer treatment. Gujarat Minister of State for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education, Praful Pansheriya, also joined the inauguration ceremony through video conferencing from Gandhinagar. Addressing the programme, Pansheriya said the facility would provide significant relief to cancer patients and their families, who often have to undertake long journeys for treatment and follow-up consultations.

"Cancer affects not only the patient but the entire family. Travelling long distances for treatment and follow-up increases the financial and emotional burden on patients and their families. The availability of this facility at AIIMS Rajkot will provide major relief, particularly to patients from rural, semi-urban and economically weaker families," he said. Developed with an investment of approximately Rs 39 crore by the Central government, the facility houses a high-energy Linear Accelerator, a wide-bore CT simulator and a High Dose Rate (HDR) brachytherapy unit.

The equipment will allow treatment using techniques such as Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT), Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT), Image-Guided Radiotherapy, stereotactic techniques and brachytherapy. These methods allow radiation treatment to be delivered with greater precision while improving the protection of surrounding healthy tissues.

Patients with different types of cancer, including head and neck, gynaecological and breast cancers, will be able to access these specialised treatment options at the institute. Referring to the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Pansheriya said: "Financial assistance under the scheme is important in ensuring that eligible patients can access treatment. The government's priority is to ensure that no family is deprived of necessary cancer care because of financial constraints." He also highlighted the state government's focus on strengthening healthcare infrastructure, developing trained medical manpower, promoting early diagnosis, improving referral systems and increasing public awareness about cancer.

"Apart from providing treatment, AIIMS Rajkot would contribute to medical education, professional training, research and public health," he added.Pansheriya congratulated the Union Health Ministry, the AIIMS Rajkot leadership, its Department of Radiation Oncology and the medical, technical and administrative teams involved in establishing the facility. He also acknowledged Nadda's support and expressed confidence that the facility would benefit thousands of cancer patients and their families. Lok Sabha MP Parshottam Rupala, Rajya Sabha MP Kesaridevsinh Jhala, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, AIIMS Rajkot President Prof Dr J S Titiyal and Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Prof Dr L N Doraijaran were among those present. Faculty members, doctors, healthcare workers and students also attended the programme.

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