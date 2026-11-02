E-bike Sharing Service Launched Under Fit India Initiative To Promote Fitness

An e-bike sharing service was launched in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi district on Monday, under which e-bikes and bicycles would be made available to the public for rent across 18 dedicated stations in the city. The initiative, launched under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Fit India' initiative, is aimed at promoting fitness among the city residents and promoting eco-friendly urban transport, in line with the Prime Minister's vision for green mobility. The Varanasi Municipal Corporation and Smart City have drawn up a complete blueprint for the project, which will be rolled out in two phases. Under the system, eco-friendly mobility, e-bikes and bicycles, will be available at designated locations, accessible via a QR-code-based payment system.

The first phase covers Sigra, Sarnath, Kachhari, and the Cantonment area, with plans to expand to other parts of the city. According to Varanasi Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal, the public bike-sharing system will include dedicated bike stands, where both e-bikes and regular bicycles are stationed.

He explained that users can access an e-bike simply by scanning a QR code located at the bike stand. Given that large vehicles cannot navigate Varanasi's narrow lanes, these smaller bikes and bicycles will offer a convenient way to travel through them and will prove beneficial for tourists visiting the city. The usage charges have been kept affordable. Bike stands are being set up in key public areas across the city, each equipped with 10 to 15 e-bikes and regular bicycles. All the vehicles are fitted with GPS trackers. Anyone can use them by scanning the QR code and paying a nominal fee.

The initiative aims to encourage people to opt for bicycles and e-bikes instead of private motor vehicles, promoting better health while making it easier to navigate Kashi's narrow streets. Following the success of this initial phase, the service will be extended to other areas, including those with wider roads. Notably, thousands of tourists arrive in Kashi daily to attend the Ganga Aarti, visit the ghats, and enjoy boat rides. In recent years, there has been a surge in tourism, with approximately 4 to 5 lakh people now visiting Kashi every day.

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