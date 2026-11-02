Shah Rukh Khan Turns 61: His Diet And Fitness Secrets For Staying Fit

Shah Rukh Khan turns 61 today, but the Bollywood superstar continues to surprise fans with his physical transformation, energy and ability to perform demanding action sequences. From flaunting a chiselled physique in Pathaan and Jawan to preparing for his upcoming film King, the actor has maintained a strong screen presence even as he enters his seventh decade. While professional support and years of experience play a role, Shah Rukh's fitness journey also reflects consistency and discipline. Interestingly, his approach to food and exercise is relatively simple. The actor has previously spoken about eating uncomplicated meals, working out regularly and following an unconventional daily schedule. In an earlier interview with The Guardian in 2024, Shah Rukh revealed that he generally works out for around 30 minutes, often late at night, and goes to bed at approximately 5 am. He also spoke about his preference for eating one meal a day, clarifying that this was his personal routine rather than a deliberate intermittent fasting programme. As Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 61st birthday, here is a look at his reported diet, workout routine and lifestyle habits that have contributed to his fitness transformation.

1. A Simple Diet With Chicken, Sprouts And Broccoli

Shah Rukh Khan has previously spoken about his preference for simple food rather than elaborate meals. As reported by The Times of India, in a conversation with RJ Devanggana, the actor revealed that his regular meals include sprouts, grilled chicken, broccoli and occasionally a small portion of dal. He also mentioned that he generally prefers two main meals, lunch and dinner, and does not usually snack between them. Interestingly, the actor does not believe in being overly restrictive when eating with friends or family. He has said that he enjoys whatever is served when visiting someone's home, including biryani, roti, parathas and lassi. His reported food choices offer a combination of protein, fibre and other essential nutrients.

Grilled chicken: A source of lean protein that supports muscle maintenance and repair.

Sprouts: Provide plant-based protein, fibre and micronutrients.

Broccoli: Contains fibre, vitamin C, vitamin K and other beneficial plant compounds.

Dal: Provides plant-based protein, carbohydrates and dietary fibre.

However, a celebrity's diet should not automatically become a fitness prescription for everyone. Nutritional requirements vary depending on age, body weight, activity levels, health conditions and individual fitness goals.

2. Strength Training Played A Major Role In His Transformation

One of the most noticeable aspects of Shah Rukh's fitness journey has been his transformation for action films. His personal trainer, Prashant Sawant, has previously spoken about the actor's preparation for Pathaan. According to Sawant, the transformation involved several years of consistent training, with a greater emphasis on strength training than in his earlier workout routines. The actor had previously focused more on circuit training and cardio. For his Pathaan physique, the training programme incorporated heavier weightlifting to build muscle and improve his overall appearance. The preparation also involved exercises such as deadlifts, pull-ups and core and leg training. Sawant explained that the actor's diet was carefully planned, with attention to protein, carbohydrates and fats.

Strength training is particularly important as people grow older because muscle mass and strength can gradually decline with age. Resistance exercises help maintain muscle, support bone health and improve functional capacity. However, Shah Rukh's film-specific training was designed around his physique, fitness level and professional requirements. Beginners should start with an appropriate resistance-training programme rather than attempting heavy lifts or celebrity workout routines without supervision.

3. Consistency Matters More Than Extremely Long Workouts

Despite his demanding shooting schedules, Shah Rukh has spoken about making time for exercise. In his 2024 conversation with The Guardian, the actor revealed that he generally works out for approximately 30 minutes. His training sessions often take place late at night after returning from work. His trainer Prashant Sawant has also discussed the actor's consistency. In an interview with The Indian Express, Sawant said that their sessions generally lasted around 45 minutes, with a focus on individual muscle groups. He described a routine involving workouts at least four to five days a week. This highlights an important fitness principle: exercise does not always have to involve spending several hours at the gym.

A well-planned workout that combines resistance training, cardiovascular activity and adequate recovery can support long-term fitness. For adults, general physical activity recommendations include at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity every week, alongside muscle-strengthening activities on two or more days. The exact routine should depend on individual health and fitness levels.

4. His Unusual Sleep Schedule: Why It Is Not A Routine To Copy

One of the most talked-about aspects of Shah Rukh Khan's lifestyle is his unconventional sleep schedule. In an interview in 2024, the actor revealed that he usually goes to bed around 5 am. He explained that he sometimes returns home from work at approximately 2 am, takes a shower, exercises and then goes to sleep. He also mentioned waking up around 9 or 10 am when shooting. While this routine may accommodate his professional commitments, it is important to distinguish an individual's lifestyle from medically recommended sleep habits.

Most adults need at least seven hours of sleep every night. Adequate sleep supports muscle recovery, hormonal regulation, immune function, concentration and metabolic health. Regularly sleeping for only four to five hours is not recommended as a fitness strategy. People who exercise regularly also need sufficient recovery time to allow muscles and other tissues to repair. Therefore, Shah Rukh's late-night schedule is a personal arrangement and should not be interpreted as a secret to staying fit.

5. He Does Not Believe In Overly Complicated Food Habits

Another interesting aspect of Shah Rukh's reported diet is his preference for uncomplicated meals. The actor has previously said that he does not particularly enjoy elaborate food preparations and generally sticks to familiar meals. However, he also makes room for traditional dishes when eating socially.

His reported preference for grilled chicken, sprouts, broccoli and dal reflects a relatively simple eating pattern rather than an elaborate collection of diet products or supplements. A balanced diet for maintaining muscle and overall health should ideally include:

Adequate protein: Eggs, chicken, fish, dairy products, lentils and beans help support muscle repair and maintenance. Complex carbohydrates: Whole grains, oats, fruits and vegetables provide energy for exercise and daily activities. Healthy fats: Nuts, seeds, olive oil and other unsaturated fat sources support several essential bodily functions. Fibre-rich foods: Vegetables, fruits, legumes and whole grains support digestion and metabolic health. Adequate hydration: Water helps regulate body temperature and supports normal physical performance.

It is also important to remember that eating fewer meals does not automatically result in better fitness. The overall nutritional quality and quantity of food matter more than copying a particular meal frequency.

6. Discipline And Recovery Are Important Parts Of His Fitness Journey

Building and maintaining a muscular physique requires more than lifting weights or following a restrictive diet. Shah Rukh's trainer has previously spoken about the actor's injuries and the importance of working together to develop appropriate training strategies. His transformation for Pathaan involved years of preparation rather than a quick fitness challenge. Recovery becomes particularly important as people age. Strength training should be balanced with adequate sleep, rest days, mobility work and appropriate nutrition.

For people in their 60s, maintaining muscle strength, balance, flexibility and cardiovascular health can help preserve independence and reduce the risk of falls. A sustainable fitness programme should therefore include resistance exercises, walking or other aerobic activities, balance training and sufficient recovery. As Shah Rukh Khan turns 61, his fitness journey offers an interesting look at the role of consistency, strength training and relatively simple food choices in maintaining physical fitness. His reported diet includes grilled chicken, sprouts, broccoli and dal, while his training has involved resistance exercises, weightlifting and regular workouts. However, his unconventional sleep schedule and one-meal-a-day preference are personal choices, not habits that everyone should follow. The bigger takeaway is that maintaining fitness as you age requires a sustainable combination of exercise, balanced nutrition, adequate sleep and recovery. Rather than chasing a celebrity physique or copying an unusual diet, focus on building habits that support your health over the long term.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.