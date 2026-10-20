PCOS, also known as polycystic ovary syndrome, is a common hormonal condition that can affect a woman's overall health. It is also linked to a higher risk of health problems such as diabetes and heart disease. While supplements can help some people, habits such as eating healthy food, staying active and leaving stress aside can also play an important role in managing the condition.

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain recently shared three simple steps that women with PCOS or PMOS can follow to support their health. She believes these habits can be more useful than relying only on supplements.

On Instagram, the health expert shared, “The first is gonna be protein. Make protein the anchor of your meal. You need at least 30 grams of protein for your breakfast, which helps you balance your hormones and balance your blood sugars as well.”

“The second P has to be physical activity. This improves your metabolic health. PCOS is a metabolic disorder. Strength training, moving your body after meals can actually help you absorb the glucose better, making your body less insulin resistant and reducing inflammation.”

“The third P has to be peace. Stress has to be a big trigger for PMOS. Meditate, journal, make sure that you are in the best mental health to reverse your PCOS,” Deepsikha Jain adds.

As per Health line, research suggests that a healthy diet can help women manage PCOS or PMOS. Experts recommend eating more fruits, vegetables, whole grains and fibre rich foods. Nuts and avocados are also good choices because they have healthy fats.

Women should try to keep distance from foods such as butter, cheese and fatty meat. It is also helpful to avoid trans fats and reduce cholesterol intake. People who are overweight may benefit from changes to their daily food intake, but the right plan can differ from person to person.

Adding more fibre in your meals can also support better health. If you are unsure about what to eat, speak to a doctor or dietitian. They can create a food plan based on your needs and health goals.

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Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.