Amitabh Bachchan has often spoken publicly about his health challenges and how they have shaped his approach to life and work. Years ago, on Kaun Banega Crorepati, the actor revealed that he had contracted Hepatitis B following a blood transfusion after his near-fatal accident on the sets of his 1983 film Coolie. In that episode, Bachchan recalled that he needed a large amount of blood after the accident. "In 1982, during the accident, I needed a lot of blood, nearly 200 people donated, and there were 60 bottles. And amongst them was one person who was carrying the Hepatitis B virus, which wasn't detected," he had said. The actor further revealed that the infection was detected much later during a routine investigation. "This entered my body. This happened in 1982. And in 2005, during a general investigation, it was detected. 75 per cent of my liver has been destroyed. So, I'm still alive even with just 25% of my liver left functioning," he said.

Now 83, Bachchan continues to remain professionally active and has also spoken about maintaining his fitness. His journey raises an important health question: Can people with chronic liver disease continue exercising and remain physically active as they age? Doctors say the answer can be yes, but exercise should never replace medical care.

Hepatitis B Can Remain Silent For Years

According to Dr Mahendra Singh Rajput, Senior Consultant, Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, one of the biggest challenges with Hepatitis B is that the infection can remain unnoticed for years. "Hepatitis B is sneaky. Someone can look good, be working normally and have no obvious symptoms while ongoing inflammation is slowly damaging the liver. So fitness should never be confused with proof of liver health," he says. This is particularly important because a person can remain active and apparently healthy while liver damage continues in the background. Regular medical evaluation is therefore essential for people living with chronic Hepatitis B.

The World Health Organisation estimates that hundreds of millions of people worldwide live with chronic Hepatitis B, making it an important public health concern. Chronic infection can increase the risk of complications including cirrhosis and liver cancer.

Can Exercise Help People With Liver Disease?

Exercise may actually have an important role in supporting physical health among people with chronic liver disease, particularly because advanced liver disease can be associated with sarcopenia, a condition involving progressive loss of muscle mass and strength. "Advanced chronic liver disease can accelerate sarcopenia, the progressive loss of muscle mass and strength. Modern hepatology increasingly recognises carefully prescribed physical activity as part of supportive management rather than advising indiscriminate rest," explains Dr Rajput. Research has also increasingly explored exercise as part of supportive care for people with cirrhosis and muscle loss. Improvements in walking capacity, muscle strength and quality of life have been reported in studies involving supervised exercise programmes. However, this does not mean every patient should begin an intense workout routine.

"The goal is not crazy fitness. It's metabolic resilience sparing muscle, preserving mobility and preventing frailty without overtaxing the liver's physiological reserve," says Dr Rajput.

According to a 2026 meta-analysis of 16 studies with 942 patients published in Frontiers, exercise was found to significantly improve multiple measures of physical function in patients with cirrhosis and sarcopenia. Most notably, six-minute walking distance was increased by approximately 54 metres, together with improvements in knee-extensor strength, thigh circumference and quality of life. 23 trials with 1,525 participants were reviewed and exercise was found to be a primary intervention for sarcopenia related to cirrhosis.

What Should People With Hepatitis B Do?

Dr Ramesh Garg, Senior Director and HOD, Gastroenterology, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, says Bachchan's experience highlights why Hepatitis B should not be treated as a short-term illness. "Amitabh Bachchan has talked openly about how he got Hepatitis B from a blood transfusion after his accident on the set of Coolie. He has also talked about the damage the virus did to his liver. His story shows us why we should not think of Hepatitis B as a short-term illness," he says. For people living with chronic Hepatitis B, long-term monitoring is important.

Regular Liver Check-Ups

"Going to the doctor regularly to check liver enzymes, viral load and liver condition is important," says Dr Garg. The frequency and type of tests depend on the individual's condition and the doctor's assessment.

Take Medicines When Prescribed

Not everyone with Hepatitis B requires immediate antiviral treatment, but some patients do. Treatment decisions depend on factors such as viral activity, liver inflammation and the extent of liver damage. "Taking medicine as prescribed by the doctor when it is needed is important. International and national liver guidelines stress the importance of appropriate treatment and regular follow-up," Dr Garg explains.

Protect The Liver

People with chronic liver disease should avoid unnecessary medicines, supplements or substances that may harm the liver unless they have been discussed with a doctor. "Avoiding medicines or substances that can hurt the liver is an important part of protecting liver health," says Dr Garg.

Maintain A Healthy Lifestyle

A balanced diet, regular physical activity and maintaining a healthy weight can become particularly important when other metabolic conditions such as obesity, diabetes or fatty liver are present. "Eating well, exercising regularly and keeping a healthy weight are important, especially if a person also has health problems such as being overweight, diabetes or fatty liver," he adds.

Watch For Complications

Chronic Hepatitis B can increase the risk of cirrhosis and liver cancer. Depending on a patient's age, liver condition and other risk factors, doctors may recommend regular surveillance for complications. "People with Hepatitis B should also be checked for complications such as cirrhosis and liver cancer when their doctor recommends it," says Dr Garg.

Can Hepatitis B Be Prevented?

Vaccination remains one of the most effective ways to prevent Hepatitis B infection. "The Hepatitis B vaccine is very effective at preventing the disease. It also protects against Hepatitis D, which can cause even more serious liver problems," explains Dr Garg. Vaccination is particularly important for people who have not previously been vaccinated and may be at higher risk of exposure.

Bachchan's Fitness Lesson At 83

Amitabh Bachchan's journey offers an important lesson, but it should not be interpreted as evidence that exercise alone can overcome serious liver disease. For people living with chronic Hepatitis B, staying active can be part of a healthy lifestyle, provided the exercise programme is appropriate for their medical condition. "The bigger takeaway from Bachchan's journey is powerful: age or liver disease need not mean the end of an active life, but longevity is created through surveillance, muscle preservation and disciplined disease management, not fitness alone," says Dr Rajput.

Dr Garg adds, "The main thing we can learn from Amitabh Bachchan's experience is that our age or having an illness does not mean we should stop going to the doctor regularly. If we catch problems early, get appropriate treatment, exercise and continue medical follow-up, we can help protect the liver and reduce the risk of serious complications." The key message is simple: being fit does not mean liver disease can be ignored. For people living with Hepatitis B, regular medical monitoring, appropriate treatment, a healthy lifestyle and prevention of complications remain essential, even when they feel perfectly well.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.