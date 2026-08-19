Barberry bark is a traditional ingredient that is used to lose weight quickly and suppress appetite. It is often branded as "nature's Ozempic", as it can show blood sugar regulation ability when it is given in a targeted dose. The ingredient is bitter, antimicrobial, supportive of liver function, and has digestive properties, as it contains berberine. This plant compound contains "plant alkaloids" that are known to provide multiple health benefits. The Complementary Therapy Medical Journal points to there being an effect on weight after barberry bark is consumed, but the impact on body weight or body mass index was not found. The only impact was noticed as a minimal decrease in the waist-to-hip ratio. Even though the positive benefit is limited, there are ways to optimise the dose of berberine and make it work as a weight loss supplement.

Why Is Barberry Bark Being Called "Nature's Ozempic"?

Barberry bark has been branded as "nature's Ozempic", as it has potent properties that make it beneficial for managing obesity and any metabolism-related health complications that may arise when compared with pharmaceutical medications. The online popularity of the ingredient has made it trendy, and its impact is similar to Ozempic on blood sugar levels in its users.

While people may think that the effect is similar, an herbal supplement and a GLP-1 drug function differently, which means they need to be used for their intended purposes.

What Exactly Is Barberry Bark?

Barberry bark is a traditional medicine ingredient that is used in its supplement form to provide weight loss support. The active compound in it, known as berberine, is responsible for functioning as a way to lose unwanted weight.

The Science Behind Berberine And Weight Loss

The International Journal of Obesity has shown beneficial effects on obesity risk factors and possible metabolic health complications. But the effect of berberine as a weight management measure is limited, as it can only support the body when it is used in a targeted manner. The plant alkaloids in berberine make it have the following benefits:

May improve insulin sensitivity and help with regulating blood sugar.

Supports glucose metabolism and the absorption rate into the body.

May influence gut microbiota and affect digestive system functioning.

Possible effects on fat metabolism can help it function as a weight loss aid.

Potential role in reducing inflammation linked to obesity.

Does Research Show Barberry Bark Or Berberine Can Help People Lose Weight?

Currently, the International Journal of Obesity findings point to dramatic reductions in belly fat. The impact is similar to Ozempic-like weight reduction and appetite suppression that is similar to GLP-1 medications.

But further clinical evaluation is needed to brand it as powerful as Ozempic when it comes to weight loss.

Barberry Bark vs Ozempic: Are They Really Comparable?

The comparison between barberry bark and Ozempic depends on how the herbal supplement and medication are absorbed by the body. Its effects can be measured based on the weight loss measurement metrics decided in clinical weight loss research.

Potential Health Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Journal of Agriculture and Food Research points to the benefits of barberry bark that extend beyond weight loss in terms of:

Blood sugar management

Insulin resistance

Metabolic syndrome

Cholesterol improvement

Cardiometabolic health

Risks, Side Effects, And Who Should Avoid Barberry Bark

The intake of barberry bark should be avoided by those who have pre-existing medical conditions that can become aggravated if they consume this potent herbal supplement. The risks are even higher for those who have:

Digestive issues or a sensitive stomach.

Are taking specific medications that may interfere with it.

Pregnancy and breastfeeding precautions need to be followed, as it is a supplement.

Concerns for people taking diabetes medications are evident, so consult a medical specialist if necessary.

The importance of consulting a healthcare professional is vital to avoid any serious side effects.

Better Proven Ways To Lose Weight Naturally

Barberry bark is an herbal supplement that could help you lose weight. But other proven ways include:

Increasing protein intake to improve nutritional absorption.

Prioritise fibre-rich foods to make your digestion stronger.

Strength training for better glucose absorption.

Quality sleep is necessary to make your body stronger.

Stress management is vital for negating the effect of stress hormones on the sleep cycle.

Daily physical activity is needed for better distribution of energy from food.

Barberry bark contains a plant compound known as berberine that is clinically proven to improve metabolism. But when it comes to weight management, it doesn't function at the level of Ozempic; users need to focus on taking clinically proven ways to lose weight naturally and sustain it.

Also Read: Ozempic Launched In India: Doctors Welcome New Diabetes Drug, Warn Against Misuse For Weight Loss

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.