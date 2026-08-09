For many people, liver disease is considered a problem of older adults or those who consume excessive alcohol. However, an increasing number of young adults in their 20s and 30s are developing silent liver damage, often without any obvious symptoms. One of the most overlooked causes is viral hepatitis, which continues to be a major public health concern despite being largely preventable and, in many cases, treatable. The liver is a resilient organ and can continue to function normally even after significant injury. As a result, hepatitis often progresses silently for years. Many individuals with chronic hepatitis B or hepatitis C remain completely unaware of their infection until they develop advanced liver disease, cirrhosis, or even liver cancer. By the time symptoms such as jaundice, abdominal swelling, or fatigue appear, considerable and sometimes irreversible liver damage may already have occurred.

Understanding the Risk Factors

In India, hepatitis B and hepatitis C remain important causes of chronic liver disease. Hepatitis B is commonly transmitted from an infected mother to her child at birth, through unprotected sexual contact, contaminated needles, or exposure to infected blood. Hepatitis C is primarily spread through infected blood, including unsafe injections, poorly sterilized medical or cosmetic equipment, and blood transfusions received before routine screening became widespread. Young adults with tattoos or body piercings performed under unhygienic conditions, healthcare workers, individuals with multiple sexual partners, and people who inject drugs are at higher risk.

Why Early Detection Matters

One of the biggest challenges is that the early symptoms of hepatitis are vague and nonspecific. Mild tiredness, reduced appetite, occasional nausea, or a slight rise in liver enzymes during routine health check-ups are often ignored or attributed to stress and lifestyle factors. Even normal liver function tests do not completely rule out chronic hepatitis. Therefore, individuals with risk factors should undergo specific screening tests for hepatitis B and hepatitis C rather than relying solely on routine blood investigations.

Prevention and Treatment Can Save Lives

The good news is that most hepatitis-related liver damage can be prevented. Hepatitis B is effectively preventable through vaccination, which provides long-lasting protection. Every infant should receive the birth-dose vaccine, and adults who have never been vaccinated should consider immunization, especially if they belong to a high-risk group. Although there is currently no vaccine for hepatitis C, highly effective oral antiviral medications can cure more than 95% of infections when diagnosed early. Similarly, timely treatment for chronic hepatitis B can suppress the virus, reduce liver inflammation, and significantly lower the risk of cirrhosis and liver cancer.

The Growing Burden of Fatty Liver Disease

Alongside viral hepatitis, young adults are also experiencing rising rates of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), previously known as fatty liver disease, due to obesity, diabetes, sedentary lifestyles, and unhealthy diets. Importantly, fatty liver and viral hepatitis can coexist, accelerating liver damage. Therefore, identifying the underlying cause of abnormal liver tests is essential rather than assuming every case is related to fatty liver alone.

A Simple Blood Test Can Make the Difference

The message is simple: hepatitis is often silent but should never be ignored. If you have a family history of hepatitis B, have undergone blood transfusions in the past, received tattoos or piercings in unsafe settings, or have any other risk factors, speak to your doctor about getting tested. Early diagnosis through a simple blood test can prevent lifelong complications.

Young adulthood is the ideal time to invest in liver health. Vaccination, timely screening, safe healthcare practices, responsible lifestyle choices, and prompt treatment can protect the liver for decades to come. Hepatitis may be silent, but with awareness and early action, its consequences do not have to be.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.