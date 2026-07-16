Good mobility is an important part of maintaining an active and healthy lifestyle. It allows you to move freely and makes everyday tasks like walking, bending, reaching, climbing stairs, and getting out of a chair much easier. When your body moves well, you are less likely to experience stiffness, discomfort, or unnecessary strain during daily activities. Good mobility also helps to improve posture, balance, and coordination, and helps you feel more comfortable and confident.

Many people notice lower mobility due to long hours of sitting, lack of physical activity, or ageing. Over time, tight muscles and stiff joints can make even simple movements feel difficult. The good news is that improving mobility does not require expensive equipment or a gym membership. With a few consistent movements each day, you can gradually increase flexibility, improve joint function, and reduce stiffness. Here are some exercises that can help to improve mobility.

Exercises To Improve Mobility At Home

1. Cat-Cow Stretch

The cat-cow stretch is a gentle movement that improves flexibility in the spine while reducing stiffness in the back and neck. Start on your hands and knees with your back in a neutral position. Slowly arch your back upward while tucking your chin toward your chest (cat pose). Then gently lower your belly, lift your head, and look forward (cow pose). Move slowly between these positions for about 8-10 repetitions. This exercise improves posture, increases spinal mobility, and helps relieve tension caused by sitting for long periods.

2. Hip Circles

Hip circles help loosen tight hip joints and improve their range of motion. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and place your hands on your hips for support. Slowly rotate your hips in a circular motion, making large but comfortable circles. Perform 10 circles in one direction, then switch directions. This simple exercise can reduce stiffness, improve flexibility, and support smoother movement.

3. Shoulder Rolls

Shoulder stiffness is common among people who spend hours working at a desk or using electronic devices. Shoulder rolls are an easy way to increase mobility in the shoulders and upper back. Stand or sit with your back straight. Slowly roll your shoulders upward, backward, downward, and forward in a smooth circular motion. Repeat this movement 10-15 times, then reverse the direction. Regular shoulder rolls improve posture, reduce muscle tension, and make arm movements more comfortable.

4. Ankle Circles

Strong and flexible ankles help improve balance and reduce the risk of falls or injuries. Sit on a chair or stand while holding onto a stable surface for support. Lift one foot slightly off the ground and slowly rotate your ankle in a full circle. Complete 10 circles in one direction and then 10 in the opposite direction before switching to the other foot. This exercise improves ankle flexibility, supports better walking, and prepares your feet for daily activities or exercise.

5. Standing Leg Swings

Leg swings help improve flexibility in the hips, hamstrings, and lower body. Stand next to a wall or sturdy chair for balance. Swing one leg gently forward and backward in a controlled motion without forcing the movement. Perform 10-15 swings before changing legs. You can also swing the leg from side to side to improve hip mobility further.

6. Deep Squat Hold

A deep squat hold helps improve mobility in the hips, knees, ankles, and lower back. Stand with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Slowly lower yourself into a squat as far as is comfortable while keeping your heels on the floor. Hold the position for 10-20 seconds before standing back up. If needed, hold onto a chair or table for support. Practicing this regularly can improve lower-body flexibility, and strengthen muscles.

7. Seated Spinal Twist

The seated spinal twist improves flexibility in the spine while stretching the muscles around the back and waist. Sit on the floor with your feet flat in front of you. Place your right hand on the outside of your left knee and gently twist your upper body toward the left while keeping your hips facing forward. Hold the stretch for 15–20 seconds, then return to the center and repeat on the opposite side. This exercise improves spinal mobility, reduces back stiffness, and encourages better posture.

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