Tight hips are a common problem for many people today. Sitting for long hours, lack of movement, and even stress can make the muscles around the hips feel stiff. When the hips become tight, they may cause discomfort in the lower back, reduce flexibility, and make everyday activities like walking, bending, or climbing stairs feel harder. Hip-opening yoga poses gently stretch the muscles around the hips, improve mobility, and help the body move more freely.

Opening the hips also supports better posture and balance. Flexible hips can reduce strain on nearby joints, including the knees and lower back, while allowing smoother movement during exercise and daily tasks. Regular practice improves blood circulation, supports healthy movement, and encourages better body awareness. Here are some yoga asanas that can help to open your hips.

Hip-Opening Yoga Poses

1. Butterfly Pose (Baddha Konasana)

Sit on the floor with your legs bent and the soles of your feet touching each other. Hold your feet with both hands and let your knees fall toward the floor. Keep your back straight and breathe deeply. Stay in the pose for 30-60 seconds. This pose stretches the inner thighs and hips while improving flexibility.

2. Pigeon Pose (Eka Pada Rajakapotasana)

Start in a tabletop position and bring one knee forward behind your wrist. Extend the other leg straight behind you. Keep your hips facing forward and slowly lower your upper body if comfortable. Hold the pose for 20-30 seconds before switching sides. This pose gives a deep stretch to the hip muscles and helps reduce stiffness.

3. Garland Pose (Malasana)

Stand with your feet slightly wider than your hips and slowly squat down. Keep your heels on the floor if possible and bring your palms together in front of your chest. Use your elbows to gently press your knees apart. Hold for 20-40 seconds. This pose improves hip mobility while stretching the ankles and groin.

4. Low Lunge (Anjaneyasana)

Step one foot forward into a lunge and lower the opposite knee to the floor. Keep your front knee above your ankle and place your hands on your front thigh or raise them overhead. Hold for 30 seconds on each side. This pose stretches the hip flexors, which often become tight from prolonged sitting.

5. Happy Baby Pose (Ananda Balasana)

Lie on your back and bend your knees toward your chest. Hold the outside edges of your feet with your hands while keeping your knees wide apart. Gently pull your knees toward the floor without forcing them. Hold for 30-60 seconds. This pose relaxes the hips, lower back, and inner thighs.

6. Frog Pose (Mandukasana Variation)

Begin on your hands and knees, then slowly move your knees apart while keeping your feet in line with your knees. Lower onto your forearms if comfortable. Keep your movements slow and steady, as this is an intense stretch. Stay for 20-30 seconds while breathing deeply. This pose targets the inner hips and groin.

7. Wide-Legged Forward Fold (Prasarita Padottanasana)

Stand with your feet wide apart and slowly bend forward from your hips. Let your hands rest on the floor or your legs while keeping your spine long. Avoid locking your knees. Hold for 30-45 seconds. This pose stretches the hips, hamstrings, and lower back while improving flexibility.

8. Reclining Pigeon

Lie on your back with both knees bent. Cross one ankle over the opposite thigh to form a figure four shape. Lift the supporting leg and hold behind the thigh, gently pulling it toward your chest. Hold for 30 seconds on each side. This pose stretches the outer hips and helps ease tightness caused by sitting for long periods.

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