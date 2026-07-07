Children often complain of aches and pains after sports, playtime, or periods of rapid growth. While most of these aches are harmless, persistent bone pain should never be dismissed as "just a growing pain." In rare cases, it may be an early warning sign of bone cancer, a condition that requires prompt diagnosis and treatment. Although primary bone cancers are uncommon in children, recognising the warning signs early can make a significant difference in treatment outcomes. Experts say parents should pay close attention if a child's pain does not improve with rest, keeps returning, or begins interfering with daily activities and sleep. Dr. Amish Vora, MBBS, MD, DNB, DM (AIIMS Delhi), Director, Medical Oncology, H.O.P.E Oncology, New Delhi, explains that recurring bone pain deserves careful evaluation.

"Recurring bone pain in children is often mistaken for sports injuries or growing pains. However, if the pain is severe, lasts for several weeks, worsens at night, or is associated with swelling or difficulty using a limb, it should never be ignored. Although primary bone cancer in children is rare, early diagnosis significantly improves the chances of successful treatment," says Dr Vora.

What Is Bone Cancer In Children?

Bone cancer occurs when abnormal cells grow uncontrollably inside the bone. Unlike cancers that spread to the bones from other organs, primary bone cancer begins within the bone itself. In children and adolescents, the two most common types are:

Osteosarcoma, which usually develops during periods of rapid growth.

Ewing sarcoma, a rare cancer that often affects the bones or nearby soft tissues.

These cancers most commonly affect teenagers but can occur in younger children as well.

Where Does Bone Cancer Usually Develop?

According to Dr. Vora, these cancers typically develop in areas where bones grow rapidly. The most commonly affected sites include:

Bones around the knee joint

Upper arm bone (humerus)

Pelvis

Occasionally other long bones

Because these are also common sites for sports injuries, the condition may initially be overlooked.

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Warning Signs Parents Should Never Ignore

Bone cancer often develops gradually, making early symptoms easy to mistake for routine childhood aches. Watch out for:

Persistent bone pain lasting several weeks

Pain that becomes worse at night

Swelling over a bone

Tenderness around the affected area

Limping without an obvious injury

Difficulty moving a nearby joint

Reduced participation in sports or play

Bone fractures after minor trauma

"If a child continues to have pain despite adequate rest or the pain is severe enough to disturb sleep, medical evaluation is strongly recommended," says Dr. Vora.

Why Does Bone Cancer Sometimes Cause Fractures?

As the tumour grows, it weakens the affected bone, making it more vulnerable to breaking. This means that even a minor fall or seemingly harmless injury can result in a fracture in children with underlying bone cancer.

How Is Bone Cancer Diagnosed?

Doctors begin by taking a detailed medical history and performing a physical examination. Further investigations may include:

X-rays MRI scans to assess the extent of the tumour CT scans in selected cases Bone scans if required Biopsy, which confirms the diagnosis by examining tissue under a microscope

Dr. Vora says a biopsy remains the gold standard for confirming bone cancer.

What Does Treatment Involve?

Treatment depends on the type, size, and stage of the cancer. Most children receive a combination of:

Chemotherapy

Medicines are used to shrink the tumour and destroy cancer cells before and after surgery.

Limb-Sparing Surgery

Advances in surgical techniques mean many children no longer require amputation. "Treatment usually includes chemotherapy followed by surgery to remove the tumour while preserving the limb whenever possible. Radiation therapy may also be recommended in selected cases," explains Dr. Vora.

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Radiation Therapy

This may be used in specific cancers such as Ewing sarcoma or when surgery is not feasible.

Can Children Recover From Bone Cancer?

Yes. Outcomes have improved significantly over the past few decades because of earlier diagnosis, better chemotherapy, and limb-preserving surgeries. Children diagnosed before the cancer has spread generally have much better chances of successful treatment and long-term survival.

When Should Parents See A Doctor?

Parents should not wait if a child has:

Bone pain lasting more than two weeks

Night-time pain that repeatedly wakes them up

Persistent swelling

Unexplained limping

Reduced use of an arm or leg

A fracture after minimal injury

While most bone pain in children is not caused by cancer, persistent symptoms should always be evaluated rather than assumed to be growing pains. Bone cancer in children is rare, but overlooking persistent symptoms can delay diagnosis and treatment. Not every sports injury or growing pain is serious, but pain that continues for weeks, worsens at night, or is accompanied by swelling deserves medical attention.

"Bone cancer is uncommon, but if a child has persistent pain that does not improve with rest or repeatedly interferes with sleep, parents should seek medical advice promptly. Early diagnosis offers the best opportunity for effective treatment and recovery," concludes Dr. Amish Vora.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.