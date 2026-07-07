Taking care of your health often begins with small everyday habits. The foods you eat, the time you have your meals and how active you stay can all play a role in managing inflammation. Simple everyday habits can go a long way in supporting overall well-being.

To help people make healthier choices, nutritionist Deepsikha Jain shared a few simple yet effective tips to help reduce inflammation naturally. In a video posted on Instagram, she says, "Everybody tells you to reduce inflammation but nobody tells you what you need to do." Here is how you can reduce inflammation by applying these diet and lifestyle changes in your daily life.

1. Start your day with either ghee or virgin coconut oil

"These two things have been shown to actually repair your gut lining and gut barrier, which have a direct impact on your gut inflammation," the nutritionist explains. Ghee provides butyrate to support the colon lining, while coconut oil supplies medium-chain fatty acids. Consume them on an empty stomach with a glass of warm water and wait 20 to 30 minutes before eating.

2. Follow a Mediterranean diet

"If the inflammation is high, this type of diet has been shown to reduce your inflammation drastically," she adds. It works by swapping pro-inflammatory processed foods for whole, nutrient-dense ingredients packed with antioxidants and healthy omega-3 fatty acids.

3. 150 minutes of physical activity per week

Active physical activity is a foundational pillar of reducing chronic inflammation. Muscle contractions release anti-inflammatory chemicals that actively suppress harmful systemic inflammation. Regular movement lowers baseline white blood cell counts and shrinks visceral fat.

4. Manage your stress better

Meditate or find a coping mechanism to manage your stress. "It can actually directly impact your inflammation,' Deepsikha says.

5. Early dinners

According to the nutritionist, early dinners can balance your blood sugar and even manage your cortisol levels better, reducing inflammation. Aligning your eating window with your body's natural circadian rhythm dramatically reduces systemic metabolic strain.

Simple dietary and lifestyle habits make a meaningful difference when it comes to supporting long-term health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.