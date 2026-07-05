A person can eat well, exercise regularly, and still be dealing with a health problem that shows up on no scale and causes no obvious pain. Doctors are increasingly focused on exactly this scenario: a subtle, long-running immune response that many people carry without realising it. It is called hidden, silent, or low-grade chronic inflammation, and it is drawing growing attention from physicians treating adults in their twenties and thirties.

Unlike the swelling that follows a sprained ankle or the redness around a wound, this form of inflammation gives few outward signs. Yet over years, it may quietly influence the risk of several long-term diseases, which is why preventive medicine is beginning to treat it as an early warning worth watching rather than something to address only after illness sets in.

What Makes Inflammation "Hidden"

Inflammation itself is not the enemy. Acute inflammation is the body's short-term defence mechanism, triggered by an infection or injury, producing familiar signs such as heat, swelling, or soreness before settling down once healing is complete.

Chronic low-grade inflammation behaves differently. It persists at a low intensity, without the visible markers of acute inflammation, and can continue for months or years. During this time, it may gradually affect tissues in the body and elevate certain internal markers, all while the person feels largely fine.

A recent scientific review focused specifically on young adults describes this pattern as an underappreciated issue, one that can act as an early biological signal for disease long before symptoms become obvious.

Why Doctors Are Watching This Group Closely

The 20 - 40 age bracket has become a particular focus because many of the contributing factors now begin much earlier in life than they once did. Research points to several everyday habits and exposures that are commonly linked to this kind of persistent inflammation:

Sedentary routines and long hours of sitting

Diets high in ultra-processed foods

Chronic psychological stress

Inadequate or poor-quality sleep

Exposure to environmental pollutants

Obesity and excess visceral fat

Alterations in gut bacteria linked to diet and stress

None of these factors is new on its own, but doctors say their combination, sustained over years, is what makes this generation more vulnerable to silent inflammatory activity than earlier assumptions suggested.

Looking Fit Is Not the Same as Being Risk-Free

One of the more counterintuitive findings in this area is that a normal body weight or a consistent fitness routine does not guarantee freedom from hidden inflammation. Body weight alone is an incomplete measure of internal health.

Someone may train regularly and maintain a healthy BMI, yet still carry inflammation driven by disrupted sleep, chronic stress, hidden visceral fat, or prolonged exposure to urban air pollution. The outward signs of fitness simply do not capture all of these internal variables.

Symptoms That Are Easy to Dismiss

Because this type of inflammation rarely announces itself clearly, its symptoms tend to be vague and easy to attribute to something else. Common signs that are often ignored:

Continuously experiencing fatigue or low energy

Cognitive difficulties and lack of focus

Regular migraines

Minor gastrointestinal issues

Muscle soreness and joint discomfort

Prolonged recovery post-exercise

Recurrent mild illnesses

Low spirits or unaccounted irritability

None of these symptoms confirms the presence of chronic inflammation on its own, since each one overlaps with many unrelated conditions. Doctors generally look at these signs as part of a broader clinical picture rather than as standalone proof.

The Long-Term Stakes

Left unaddressed over many years, low-grade inflammation is widely discussed as a contributor to several major health conditions, including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, fatty liver disease, autoimmune disorders, and certain cancers. Links to mental health conditions such as depression are also part of this conversation.

The strength of evidence differs across these conditions. The connection to cardiometabolic diseases such as heart disease and diabetes is well established, while the role inflammation plays in mental health and cancer remains an active area of ongoing research.

How It Is Detected, and What Helps

It is often checked for inflammatory activity by testing the blood for C-reactive protein (CRP) and Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR), and if more information about cardiovascular risk is required, a high-sensitivity CRP test is used. These tests are non-specific, meaning that they can show that inflammation is occurring but not what is causing it. So results are always interpreted in the context of a fuller clinical assessment.

On the prevention side, the evidence supports consistent, sustainable changes over quick fixes. Regular physical activity, adequate sleep, stress management and a diet built around whole foods rather than ultra-processed products are all consistently associated with lower inflammatory markers over time.

The Bigger Shift in Healthcare

The growing interest in hidden inflammation is in line with a wider change in how medicine treats long-term health, shifting from treating illness only when it is advanced to identifying risk much earlier. The lesson for young adults juggling busy schedules, high stress and changing eating patterns is practical. Regular, everyday habits around sleep, movement, food and stress can have a bigger impact on long-term health than sporadic, dramatic interventions.

(By Dr. Neeraj Goel, Director & Sr. Consultant, GI Surgery and GI Oncology, Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Delhi)

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