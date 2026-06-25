Lung capacity is the maximum amount of air that the lungs can hold and use during breathing. Healthy lungs allow the body to take in enough oxygen and remove carbon dioxide efficiently. Good lung capacity helps people breathe deeply and comfortably during daily activities such as walking, climbing stairs, exercising, and even sleeping. However, factors like poor posture, lack of physical activity, stress, smoking, and pollution can reduce lung function over time. Having a good lung capacity is important because every organ in the body depends on oxygen to function properly.

Strong and healthy lungs can improve stamina, increase energy levels, support heart health, and enhance overall well-being. One natural and effective way to improve lung capacity is through yoga. There are several yoga asanas that focus on opening the chest, improving posture, and encouraging deep, controlled breathing. Regular practice of these poses can strengthen the respiratory system.

Yoga Asanas To Improve Lung Capacity

1. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Bhujangasana is a gentle backbend that opens up the chest and helps the lungs expand more fully. In this pose, you lie on your stomach and slowly lift your chest while keeping your lower body on the floor. As the chest rises, the rib cage stretches and creates more space for the lungs. Regular practice of Cobra Pose can improve breathing efficiency because it encourages deeper inhalation. It also strengthens the muscles around the chest and spine, which support healthy breathing.

2. Matsyasana (Fish Pose)

Fish Pose is known for opening the chest and throat area. In this pose, the upper body arches backward, allowing the chest to expand significantly. This expansion can improve the flow of air into the lungs. It also stretches the muscles between the ribs and encourages deep breathing. Fish Pose also helps improve posture, which is important because poor posture often limits lung expansion. Practicing Fish Pose regularly can help maintain an upright posture and support better breathing habits.

3. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

Bridge Pose is a yoga pose that helps to increase lung capacity. In this pose, you lie on your back with knees bent and lift your hips upward. As the chest rises, the lungs and diaphragm get space to expand. This asana strengthens the chest, back, and abdominal muscles that help in breathing. It also improves blood circulation, allowing oxygen to move throughout the body. Deep breathing during this pose allows the lungs to take in more air.

4. Ardha Matsyendrasana (Seated Spinal Twist)

Seated Spinal Twist gently twists the spine and massages the internal organs. While it may not seem to be directly connected to the lungs, the twisting movement helps improve chest flexibility and encourages fuller breathing. During the twist, one side of the chest compresses while the other expands. When returning to the center, fresh air enters the lungs more effectively. This can also improve breathing awareness and support lung health.

5. Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

Bow Pose is a chest-opening asana that stretches the entire front of the body. In this posture, you lie on your stomach, hold your ankles, and lift both your chest and legs off the ground. This pose expands the chest cavity and strengthens respiratory muscles. It allows the lungs to open more fully, making deep breathing easier. Dhanurasana also improves flexibility in the chest and shoulders.

6. Tadasana (Mountain Pose)

Tadasana may look simple, but it plays an important role in improving breathing capacity. Standing tall with alignment helps create enough space for the lungs to expand naturally. Many people slouch while standing or sitting, which restricts breathing. Mountain Pose helps to correct posture by aligning the spine, shoulders, and chest. While holding the pose, focus on slow and deep breaths which can strengthen breathing patterns.

7. Sukhasana with Deep Breathing (Easy Pose)

Sukhasana, or Easy Pose, is commonly used for breathing exercises and meditation. Sitting comfortably with a straight spine allows the lungs and diaphragm to function without restriction. When combined with deep breathing, this pose can significantly improve lung capacity. Slow inhalation fills the lungs, while controlled exhalation strengthens respiratory muscles. Practicing this also helps to reduce stress.

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