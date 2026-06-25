After a long workday, amid constant sensory stimulation, the nervous system can become overloaded. This can result in brain fatigue, anxiety, and feeling wired but tired. Your nervous system needs to reset after a workday to balance itself. The sensory baseline reset basically means that your senses need to be reset after experiencing a workday, as they are overloaded. The nervous system can become overloaded when the brain receives too much sensory input. Exposure to screens, noise, and multitasking can activate the fight-or-flight response, which keeps the body in chronic stress mode.

What Is A Sensory Baseline Reset?

Sensory baseline reset is a technique that can reduce the load of external stimuli. It can bring the brain back to a neutral baseline that shifts its modes. The mode of overstimulation can be shifted to that of a calm nervous system. Research published in the Brain Sciences journal suggests that doing a sensory baseline reset can shift your mood and reduce mental fatigue.

Signs You Need a Sensory Reset

Your body may exhibit certain signs that may signal that your brain needs a sensory reset, as it is overwhelmed. Here are the signs that may signal it, and you should definitely seek relief options that are available:

Irritability after work

Headaches or fatigue

Trouble focusing

Feeling "mentally drained but restless"

Sleep disturbances

How A Sensory Baseline Reset Works

Research published in the Brain Biosciences journal confirms that a sensory baseline reset works on the parasympathetic nervous system (rest-and-digest) and can reduce cortisol (stress hormone). This can lessen the neural overload on the brain and help it process and filter stimuli in a better manner.

Simple Sensory Reset Techniques

1. Visual Reset

You can silence the voices in your head by sitting in a dim or low-light room and closing your eyes for 5 to 10 minutes. Instead of thinking about what went wrong during the day and overplaying the events of the day in your head, you can instead imagine a serene setting where your mind can calm itself.

2. Sound Detox

The overstimulation needs to be curtailed in the brain, as it can become stuck in the fight-or-flight mode due to chronic stress. Introducing silence or white noise can reduce this overload, and be sure to avoid screens and notification pings that make the brain feel like it has to pay attention to something all the time.

3. Breath Reset

Practising slow breathing where you can slow down your breathing for 4 to 6 seconds and exhale for 6 to 8 seconds. This can slow down how the nervous system functions, and if it is in overdrive, it can calm down.

4. Touch Grounding

Walking barefoot in the grass is proven to reduce blood pressure and re-centre an overactive brain. It also helps calm the nervous system and switch off the constant anxiousness or on-edge feeling that can't make you calm, no matter what you do.

5. Digital Detox Break

Taking a digital detox break where no screens are used for at least 15 to 20 minutes lets the brain decompress. An overload of the nervous system can make it impossible for the stress levels to level out, which can affect each and every bodily process.

Also Read: Stressed Out? The Ancient Japanese Secret Of 'Shinrin-Yoku' Can Help Regulate Your Nervous System

How Long Does It Take To Reset?

A sensory reset can be either on the micro level or at a deeper level, but regular practice improves the resilience of the nervous system. When these techniques are put into practice daily, then your nervous system can differentiate between normal levels of stress and heightened or overwhelming stressful situations that demand a reset.

Micro reset: 5-10 minutes

Deeper reset: 20-30 minutes

Regular practice improves resilience

Dr Murali Chekuri, a Neurologist from Manipal Hospitals, explains, "The brain needs moments of reduced sensory input to recalibrate. Short breaks from stimulation can significantly reduce stress and improve cognitive clarity."

When To Do A Sensory Baseline Reset

You can perform a sensory baseline reset when your body needs it; here are the situations when you can do so:

After work

Before sleep

During anxiety spikes

Midday burnout

Who Benefits The Most?

A sensory baseline reset benefits people who need it the most as they undergo chaos on a daily basis. These benefits can be availed by the following:

Desk workers

High screen-time users

People with anxiety or burnout

Urban professionals

Nervous system overload is common but manageable by using techniques for a sensory baseline reset. A simple, effective, and science-backed way to restore focus, calm, and emotional balance after a chaotic workday.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.