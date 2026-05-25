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Can Stimulating the Vagus Nerve Improve Your Health?

The vagus nerve is also involved in communication between the brain and digestive system, sometimes called the "gut-brain axis."

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Can Stimulating the Vagus Nerve Improve Your Health?
The vagus nerve helps transmit signals between the brain and multiple organs
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  • The vagus nerve regulates heart rate, digestion, mood, immune response, and stress recovery
  • Stimulating the vagus nerve may benefit mental health, inflammation, and cognitive recovery
  • Medical vagus nerve stimulation is used for epilepsy and treatment-resistant depression
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The vagus nerve has gained enormous attention in recent years for its possible role in stress regulation, mental wellbeing, digestion, heart function, and inflammation control. Running from the brain through the neck and into major organs including the heart, lungs, and digestive tract, the vagus nerve is a key part of the body's parasympathetic nervous system, often described as the "rest and digest" system. Researchers say stimulating this nerve may help calm the body after stress and influence several important physiological functions. While social media often presents vagus nerve stimulation as a quick wellness hack. According to a study published in Current Behavioural Neuroscience Reports, stimulating the vagus nerve acts on the parasympathetic nervous system to regulate heart rate, digestion, and immune responses, offering potential therapeutic benefits for mental health, chronic inflammation, and cognitive recovery. Non-invasive techniques, including deep breathing, cold exposure, and vocalisation, can naturally enhance vagal tone.

What Does The Vagus Nerve Actually Do?

The vagus nerve helps transmit signals between the brain and multiple organs. It plays a role in:

  • Heart rate regulation
  • Digestion
  • Breathing patterns
  • Mood regulation
  • Immune responses
  • Stress recovery

When functioning properly, it helps the body shift from a stressed "fight or flight" state into a calmer recovery mode.

Also  read: Struggling With Bloating Or Poor Digestion? Try These 6 Yoga Asanas For Better Gut Health

Why Is Vagus Nerve Stimulation Being Discussed So Much?

Researchers believe improved vagal activity may support better balance in the nervous system. Some studies suggest vagus nerve stimulation may influence:

  • Anxiety symptoms
  • Stress response
  • Depression
  • Inflammation
  • Digestive function
  • Sleep quality

Medical-grade vagus nerve stimulation is already used in certain neurological and psychiatric conditions under professional supervision.

Medical Vagus Nerve Stimulation Already Exists

Doctors sometimes use implanted or external vagus nerve stimulation devices for conditions such as:

  • epilepsy
  • depression resistant to treatment

These treatments involve carefully controlled electrical stimulation and are different from wellness trends promoted online. Experts stress that medical vagus nerve therapy should only be done under healthcare supervision.

Can Simple Habits Stimulate The Vagus Nerve Naturally?

Some everyday activities may help activate parasympathetic relaxation pathways associated with vagal function. These may include:

  • Slow deep breathing
  • Meditation
  • Yoga
  • Singing or humming
  • Gentle cold exposure
  • Physical exercise
  • Social connection and laughter

Deep breathing, in particular, may help slow heart rate and improve relaxation responses.

Gut Health And The Vagus Nerve Are Connected

The vagus nerve is also involved in communication between the brain and digestive system, sometimes called the "gut-brain axis." Researchers say stress and digestion can strongly influence each other. This may partly explain why anxiety sometimes contributes to:

However, experts caution that vagus nerve dysfunction alone is rarely the sole explanation for complex digestive symptoms.

Can It Reduce Inflammation?

Some research suggests the vagus nerve may help regulate inflammatory responses in the body. Scientists are studying whether vagal stimulation could eventually support treatment approaches for inflammatory diseases. However, much of this research is still ongoing and not yet considered definitive for routine health use.

Social Media Claims Often Oversimplify The Science

Experts warn that many online videos exaggerate vagus nerve "hacks" without strong scientific evidence. Not every relaxation technique directly "resets" the vagus nerve, and vague symptoms like fatigue or anxiety cannot always be blamed on poor vagal tone.

Also read: 7 Yoga Asanas To Do After Meals To Improve Digestion

Persistent physical or mental health symptoms should still be medically evaluated rather than self-diagnosed online. The vagus nerve plays an important role in regulating stress, digestion, heart function, and recovery processes throughout the body. While certain breathing exercises, relaxation practices, and medically supervised therapies may help stimulate vagal activity, experts say the science is still developing and many online claims remain oversimplified.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

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