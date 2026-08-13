World Organ Donation Day is observed globally on August 13 every year to raise awareness about the life-saving importance of donating organs and tissue. During organ donation, it's easy to imagine one donor saving one patient. Organ donation can be so much more than a one-for-one deal. In fact, one decision to give can potentially help many people. One donor can provide organs and tissues that can be transplanted into different recipients. On the occasion of World Organ Donation Day 2026, let's understand the life-saving potential of organ donation and how many lives can benefit from a single donation.

How multiple patients can benefit from a single donation

From the medical point of view, organ donation is not simply a case of taking an organ and giving it to someone else. It's a highly co-ordinated process, and there are specialist teams who will evaluate the donor's medical history, the condition of individual organs and whether the organs are suitable for potential recipients. The goal is always to ensure donated organs are used safely and effectively.

Depending on the circumstances and medical suitability, donors can donate their organs for transplantation, such as the heart, lungs, liver and kidneys. In selected cases, other organs and tissues may also be donated. This means that one donor can potentially help several patients, with each organ matched for factors such as blood group, body size, medical urgency and other considerations for transplant.

One departed donor can save up to eight lives through donation of vital organs such as the heart, two lungs, liver, two kidneys, pancreas and intestine, depending on medical suitability.

The liver is particularly amazing because it can regenerate. In appropriate circumstances, a portion of the liver can be transplanted, either from a living donor or, in some cases of departed donors, by using special transplant procedures. Likewise, kidneys are of critical importance as kidney failure can make patients dependent on dialysis to survive. A successful kidney transplant can dramatically improve the quality of life for a recipient.

Also read: One Donor, Multiple Lives: Which Organs And Tissues Can Actually Be Donated?

You can further increase this impact by donating tissue. Donated corneas, skin, bone, tendons and heart valves may help restore sight, repair injuries, treat burns or improve the lives of people suffering from serious medical conditions, depending on medical and legal criteria. So the impact of donation is not only about saving lives; it can restore independence and function as well.

There is too much misinformation out there, and one of the biggest myths is that age or certain medical conditions make you ineligible to donate. Suitability is assessed in practice by specialist teams in a detailed assessment. Different organs can have different levels of suitability, so a person who cannot donate one organ may still potentially be able to donate another tissue or organ.

For families, consenting to donation during an emotionally devastating period can be an extraordinarily difficult decision. Yet many donor families describe the knowledge that their loved one's donation helped others as a meaningful part of their grieving journey. It does not remove the loss, but it can give purpose to an otherwise painful moment.

Organ donation is, therefore, best understood not as a single act but as a chain of care. One donor can potentially give several patients a chance to live, see, heal or return to everyday life. This Organ Donation Day, the message is simple: one decision can create many second chances.

Also read: Organ Transplantation: Importance Of Timing And Access Explained

(Dr Neeru P Aggarwal, Vice Chairman - Nephrology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali, Ghaziabad)

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