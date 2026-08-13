For patients with advanced organ failure, transplantation can offer something that few other treatments can: a chance to regain health and extend life when an organ is no longer able to function adequately. But getting a transplant is far more complicated than simply finding a suitable organ and performing surgery. From identifying the right time for referral to ensuring an organ is available, assessing donor and recipient compatibility and managing the patient for years after surgery, several factors determine whether a transplant can succeed. Experts say that improving access, reducing delays and strengthening the organ donation system are just as important as advances in surgical techniques. According to Dr Shaleen Agarwal, Chief of Liver Transplant and HPB Services, Principal Consultant, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, the biggest challenge facing transplant medicine today is no longer whether doctors have the technical ability to perform the procedure. "The challenge today is not whether we can transplant an organ, but whether we can make transplantation timely, safe and accessible to every suitable patient," he says.

India Has Seen A Major Rise In Organ Transplants

Organ transplantation has expanded significantly in India over the past decade. Data from the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) show that the country performed 18,911 organ transplants in 2024, compared with 4,990 in 2013. However, the increase in transplant procedures does not mean that the demand for organs has been fully addressed. One of the biggest challenges remains the availability of organs from deceased donors. In 2024, India recorded 1,128 deceased donors, highlighting the gap between the number of patients who require transplantation and the organs available for transplant. Globally too, the need for transplantation far exceeds the number of procedures performed. This shortage means that many patients may spend months or years waiting for a suitable organ, while their underlying disease continues to progress.

A Transplant Starts Long Before The Operation

For patients and families, the transplant operation may appear to be the most important stage of the process. However, doctors point out that much of the work determining the safety of transplantation happens before the patient enters the operating room. A potential recipient undergoes detailed medical evaluation to determine whether transplantation is appropriate and whether they are fit enough to undergo the procedure. Doctors assess several factors, including the patient's overall health, nutritional status, infections, organ function and other medical conditions. Potential donors are also carefully evaluated. Blood-group compatibility and immunological factors are considered to determine whether the donor organ is suitable. The medical team must also identify and manage infections and other conditions that could complicate surgery or recovery. "This is much more than an operation," says Dr Agarwal. The transplant team must carefully balance the risks and benefits at every stage, from selecting an appropriate recipient and donor to managing the patient after transplantation.

Why Immunosuppression Is A Delicate Balance

One of the biggest challenges after transplantation is preventing the recipient's immune system from attacking the new organ. Because the transplanted organ comes from another person, the body's immune system can recognise it as foreign and mount an immune response. Patients therefore require immunosuppressive medicines to reduce the risk of rejection. However, suppressing the immune system too aggressively can create other problems. According to Dr Agarwal, excessive immunosuppression can leave patients more vulnerable to infections and certain cancers while also contributing to complications involving the kidneys and metabolism. This makes long-term transplant care a careful balancing act. Doctors must provide enough immunosuppression to protect the transplanted organ without unnecessarily compromising the patient's immune defences. As a result, transplantation does not end when the patient leaves the operating room. Long-term monitoring, medication management and regular follow-up remain essential.

Transplant Outcomes Have Improved

Despite these challenges, advances in transplant medicine have significantly improved outcomes for many patients. Progress in surgical techniques, anaesthesia, intensive care, immunosuppressive medicines and long-term monitoring has helped transplant recipients live longer and healthier lives. Dr Agarwal points to a 2025 Indian report involving 700 paediatric liver transplant recipients. The study reported survival rates of 90.4% at one year, 86% at five years and 85.4% at 10 years. Such outcomes demonstrate how far transplantation has progressed. However, they also underline the importance of having an experienced multidisciplinary team that can manage patients before, during and after surgery.

What Could Improve Transplant Access In India?

Experts believe that the next phase of progress should focus not only on increasing the number of transplant operations but also on strengthening the entire transplant ecosystem. Increasing deceased-organ donation is one of the most important steps. A larger donor pool could help reduce waiting times and give more critically ill patients access to potentially life-saving organs. Reducing organ wastage is another priority. Every donated organ represents a potential opportunity to save or significantly improve a patient's life, making efficient coordination between hospitals, transplant teams and organ allocation systems crucial. Better allocation systems could also help ensure that available organs reach the patients who need them most urgently and are medically suitable to receive them. Doctors are also working towards improving the early detection of organ rejection and developing strategies that could eventually reduce the need for lifelong immunosuppression.

One such area of research is immune tolerance, where scientists are exploring whether the immune system can eventually be trained or managed in a way that allows the body to accept a transplanted organ with less dependence on immunosuppressive medication.

Why Early Referral Matters

For patients with progressive organ disease, waiting until the organ has reached complete or near-complete failure may not always be the safest approach. Dr Agarwal stresses the importance of considering transplant evaluation before the patient's condition becomes critical. Early referral gives doctors more time to assess whether transplantation is appropriate and address potentially reversible problems. These may include infections, malnutrition and other health conditions that could increase surgical risks. It also allows the medical team to assess potential living donors where appropriate and consider the safest treatment pathway. For patients and families, early evaluation can also provide time to understand the transplantation process, complete the necessary investigations and prepare psychologically and financially for what lies ahead.

The Future Of Transplant Medicine

The future of transplantation is likely to depend on more than better surgical techniques. Improving organ donation, reducing wastage, making allocation systems more efficient and identifying complications earlier could have a major impact on patient outcomes. At the same time, advances in immunology may eventually make it possible to reduce the burden of lifelong immunosuppressive treatment. For patients, however, one message remains particularly important: do not wait until organ failure becomes catastrophic before discussing transplantation with your doctor. Early evaluation can provide more treatment options and allow doctors to optimise the patient's health before surgery.

Organ transplantation has already transformed the outlook for thousands of people with irreversible organ failure. But as the demand for organs continues to outpace supply, the next challenge is making sure that patients receive the right organ, at the right time, with the right preparation and long-term care. In transplant medicine, the operation may last hours, but the journey begins much earlier and continues for years afterwards.

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