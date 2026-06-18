Belly fat, also known as visceral fat, is particularly concerning because it is linked to a higher risk of several serious health conditions. Uncontrolled belly fat is known to increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases, type-2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome and hormonal imbalance. Additionally, belly fat can be particularly stubborn due to several factors. These include genes, hormones during menopause and diet and lifestyle choices. Age also plays a role, as metabolism slows down with age and it becomes easier to gain weight and harder to lose it.

Crunches are a popular exercise that many practice regularly for targeting abdominal muscles. It is commonly believed that performing crunches alone can help lose belly fat. However, there are several reasons why crunches aren't sufficient for this goal.

Crunches build abdominal muscles but cannot burn fat from a specific area. Fat loss requires a systemic reduction in total body fat, not targeted exercises.

Spot reduction myth

Fat loss doesn't happen in isolation in specific areas of the body. You can't spot-reduce fat by targeting one area with exercise.

Low calorie burn

Crunches burn relatively few calories compared to other forms of exercise, as they target small muscles and expend very little energy, making it challenging to create a calorie deficit necessary for fat loss.

Muscle isolation

Crunches primarily engage the rectus abdominis but neglect other critical areas like the obliques and deeper core muscles. Isolation moves do not trigger a high metabolic response.

Hidden muscle layer

Abdominal muscles grow under the fat, leaving belly size unchanged.

Tips for effective results

1. Create a caloric deficit

Focus on a diet rich in whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Avoid sugary drinks and high-calorie, low-nutrient foods.

To create a deficit, eat fewer calories than your body burns daily. Prioritise protein to increase fullness and preserve muscle mass.

2. Switch your workout strategy

Incorporate aerobic activities like running, cycling, or swimming, which can help burn calories and promote fat loss. Building muscle through resistance training can increase metabolism and promote overall fat loss, including the belly area. Remember to adopt a sustainable fitness routine and healthy eating habits that you can maintain over time.

3. Optimize lifestyle factors

Stay hydrated: Drinking plenty of water can help manage hunger and improve overall health

Drinking plenty of water can help manage hunger and improve overall health Get enough sleep: Lack of sleep can lead to weight gain and increased appetite, so aim for 7-9 hours per night

Lack of sleep can lead to weight gain and increased appetite, so aim for 7-9 hours per night Manage stress: High stress can lead to weight gain, particularly around the abdomen, due to the release of cortisol

Combining these strategies can lead to effective and sustainable weight loss, including reducing belly fat, rather than relying solely on exercises like crunches.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.