Electronic cigarettes, commonly known as e-cigarettes or vapes, have often been marketed as a safer alternative to conventional tobacco smoking. Their popularity has surged over the past decade, particularly among adolescents and young adults, many of whom perceive vaping as a relatively harmless habit. However, a new scientific review is raising fresh concerns about the potential long-term health consequences of inhaling aerosolized chemicals.

Published by researchers at the University of California, Davis, the review examined emerging evidence on the biological effects of vaping and concluded that e-cigarette use may not be as safe as previously believed. The researchers found that chemicals present in vape aerosols can cause cellular damage, DNA mutations, chronic inflammation, and other changes associated with cancer development. While the long-term cancer risk of vaping remains under investigation, the findings suggest that e-cigarette use could contribute to both lung and oral cancers.

The review comes at a time when public health authorities worldwide are grappling with rising vaping rates among young people. Experts say the study highlights the need for greater awareness about the potential harms of vaping and reinforces concerns that "smoke-free" does not necessarily mean risk-free.

What Did The New Review Find?

The review, published in the journal Current Oncology, analysed laboratory, clinical, and population-based studies examining the effects of e-cigarette exposure on human tissues. Researchers found evidence that vaping aerosols contain potentially harmful substances, including formaldehyde, acetaldehyde, acrolein, heavy metals, and ultrafine particles.

According to the authors, these substances may contribute to oxidative stress, inflammation, and DNA damage, three biological processes strongly linked to cancer development. The review also found evidence of cellular changes in the mouth and respiratory tract that resemble early cancer-related alterations.

The researchers noted that while vaping generally exposes users to fewer toxic chemicals than combustible cigarettes, this does not mean it is harmless. Instead, they argue that e-cigarettes may create a distinct set of health risks that are still being understood.

How Could Vaping Increase Cancer Risk?

Cancer develops when genetic mutations accumulate and disrupt normal cellular regulation. According to the review, several mechanisms associated with vaping could potentially contribute to this process.

One concern is oxidative stress, which occurs when harmful molecules known as free radicals overwhelm the body's natural defenses. Studies have shown that e-cigarette aerosols can increase oxidative stress in lung and oral tissues, potentially leading to DNA damage.

Researchers also highlighted chronic inflammation as another possible pathway. Persistent inflammation has long been recognized as a risk factor for cancer because it can promote abnormal cell growth and impair the body's ability to repair damaged DNA.

In addition, laboratory studies have found that exposure to certain vaping chemicals may affect gene expression, impair immune responses, and damage the protective lining of the respiratory tract.

Why Oral Health Experts Are Concerned

The review identified growing evidence linking vaping to changes in the oral cavity. Several studies have reported increased cellular stress, inflammation, and DNA damage in tissues lining the mouth among e-cigarette users.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), oral cancer remains a significant global health burden, with tobacco use and alcohol consumption being major risk factors. While vaping-related oral cancer risk is still being investigated, researchers say the emerging findings warrant caution, particularly among younger users who may vape for years or decades.

The authors noted that flavoured vaping products may also contribute to oral tissue irritation and cellular injury, although more research is needed to determine the long-term consequences.

What Do Public Health Authorities Say?

The WHO has repeatedly warned that e-cigarettes are not risk-free and may expose users to toxic substances that can adversely affect health. The organization has also expressed concern about increasing e-cigarette use among adolescents and young adults.

Similarly, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that while some adult smokers may use e-cigarettes as part of smoking cessation efforts, non-smokers, especially young people, should not begin vaping due to potential health risks.

Experts emphasize that the absence of decades-long data does not mean vaping is safe. Instead, they argue that evidence is gradually accumulating that e-cigarette aerosols can have harmful biological effects that may increase disease risk over time.

The new review adds to a growing body of research challenging the perception that vaping is a harmless alternative to smoking. While e-cigarettes may expose users to fewer toxic compounds than traditional cigarettes, emerging evidence suggests they can still damage cells, trigger inflammation, and potentially contribute to the development of lung and oral cancers.

Researchers stress that more long-term studies are needed to fully understand the cancer risks associated with vaping. However, the current evidence serves as a reminder that "safer than smoking" does not necessarily mean safe. As vaping continues to gain popularity worldwide, particularly among young people, health experts say awareness and caution are more important than ever.

References

University of California, Davis. "New Review Examines Potential Cancer Risks Of Vaping." ScienceDaily. June 2026. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2026/06/260619020520.htm Current Oncology. "Electronic Cigarettes And Cancer Risk: A Review Of Emerging Evidence." https://www.mdpi.com/journal/currentoncology World Health Organization (WHO). Tobacco: Electronic Cigarettes. https://www.who.int/news-room/questions-and-answers/item/tobacco-e-cigarettes

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.