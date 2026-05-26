Heatwaves can increase your internal body temperature. This can lead to tiredness, sweating, irritation, restlessness, or a general sense of discomfort. When your body heat increases, it can lead to several health issues. Yoga is a simple way to support the body during such times. There are certain yoga poses and breathing practices that create a calming effect and help the body feel cooler and more balanced. It also helps in relaxation, improves breathing, and reduces tension.

The good thing about yoga asanas is that they are usually gentle and suitable for most people. They do not require advanced skills or expensive equipment. It is important to practice comfortably and avoid forcing any posture. Read on to know about the yoga asanas and breathing techniques that can help lower body heat.

Yoga To Lower Body Heat

1. Shavasana (Corpse Pose)

This is one of the easiest yoga poses and is often used at the end of a session. Even though it looks simple, it can deeply relax the body and mind. Lie flat on your back with your arms resting by your sides and palms facing upward. Keep your legs slightly apart and close your eyes. Take slow breaths and allow your muscles to relax. Staying in this position for five to ten minutes may help reduce stress and calm the nervous system.

2. Balasana (Child's Pose)

Balasana is a resting pose that gently stretches the back and encourages relaxation. Start by kneeling on the floor and sitting back on your heels. Bend forward and rest your forehead on the mat while extending your arms in front or keeping them by your sides. This pose slows down the body and helps release tension. It may also improve breathing by creating a calm rhythm.

3. Viparita Karani (Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose)

Viparita Karani is known for its relaxing effect. Sit close to a wall and gently lift your legs upward so they rest against it. Your back should stay on the floor while your arms remain relaxed. This pose encourages stillness and may help reduce fatigue. Many people use it when they feel tired or overheated.

4. Supta Baddha Konasana (Reclining Butterfly Pose)

For this pose, lie on your back and bring the soles of your feet together. Let your knees drop outward naturally. Place cushions under the knees if needed for support. This pose opens the chest and hips while keeping the body relaxed. It is often used in restorative yoga because it promotes calmness without effort.

5. Sheetali Pranayama

Sheetali Pranayama is one of the most well-known cooling breathing techniques in yoga. Sit comfortably with your spine straight. Roll your tongue into a tube shape if possible and inhale slowly through it. Then close your mouth and exhale through the nose. Repeat this for several rounds. The technique creates a cool sensation while breathing in and is commonly practised during warm weather. It may help reduce feelings of heat and promote relaxation.

6. Sheetkari Pranayama

Sheetkari Pranayama is similar to Sheetali but works differently for people who cannot roll their tongue. Sit comfortably and gently bring your teeth together while keeping your lips slightly open. Inhale through the spaces between the teeth and then exhale through the nose. This breathing method may create a cooling feeling and help calm the mind. Practising it slowly for a few minutes can be useful when feeling overheated or stressed.

7. Chandra Bhedana Pranayama

Chandra Bhedana is often called the left-nostril breathing technique. It is linked with calming and cooling effects in yoga practice. Sit comfortably and use your fingers to close the right nostril. Breathe in through the left nostril and breathe out through the right. Continue this pattern slowly. Many people use this practice to relax after a busy day or during warm conditions. It may help bring a sense of balance and calmness.

8. Forward Bend Pose (Paschimottanasana)

Paschimottanasana is a seated forward bend that stretches the back, shoulders, and legs. Sit with your legs extended in front of you and slowly bend forward from the hips. Reach toward your feet without forcing the movement. Hold the posture while taking gentle breaths. This pose helps the body to slow down and may help ease mental tension.

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