Gut health has become one of the most talked-about topics on social media, but not everything shared online is supported by science. Many wonder if probiotics are necessary, whether bloating is normal, or if improving gut health can really help the body stay healthy for longer.

To clear up some common doubts, Dr Vishakha Shivdasani, also known as DoctorVee, a doctor who focuses on disease reversal and healthy ageing, has busted some of the biggest myths about the gut microbiome, the gut-brain connection and inflammation.

When asked about the best food for gut health, Dr Vishakha Shivdasani says, “There isn't one single food. The idea of having good gut health is based on gut diversity, which means you need to literally eat the rainbow.”

The medical expert further explains that poor gut health can make weight loss more difficult because the body may not absorb nutrients properly. She says that even if a person eats enough protein and other healthy foods, the body may not get its full benefits if the gut is not functioning well.

She adds that poor gut health can also increase inflammation and make people feel hungrier, which may make weight loss harder. Speaking about improving energy levels, the doctor says that a healthier gut helps the body absorb nutrients more efficiently, which can lead to better energy levels and overall health.

Answering whether the gut is connected to the brain, Dr Shivdasani says the connection is real. According to her, “There's a bidirectional gut-brain connection, which is why when you have poor gut health, a lot of people will complain of mood swings, anxiety, feeling low, depressed and vice versa. Very strong connection there.”

Speaking about stool tests, the health expert says they can provide useful information about a person's gut microbiome in some cases and may help doctors better understand gut health when needed.

She recommends the test only for certain patients “but not indiscriminately.” Before suggesting it, she first looks at the person's symptoms, medical reports and other test results. If needed, she then advises a stool test as part of the overall evaluation.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.