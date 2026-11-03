Inside Farah Khan's Revamped Bedroom With Hermes Decor, Luxury Bags And A Chic Vanity

Farah Khan usually visits celebrity homes with her cook, Dilip, and gives fans a tour of their luxury properties. She also asks celebrities to nominate a person's home or space for a revamping project. When she asked Karan Johar, he nominated the Main Hoon Na director and suggested that she redo her bedroom.

Karan Johar said that it was time for the room to undergo a makeover, as he had seen it before and did not like it. "Make it classy, neutral, and add a wall with elegant furnishings. Whatever you don't have and whatever you don't like, replace those elements and add better ones to your room," the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director advised.

Before seeing the revamped version of Farah Khan's bedroom, take a look at how it looked earlier: a blue-grey ceiling, a king-sized bed with grey cushioning, a black television cabinet, and muted peach-yellow walls. One has to agree with Karan that the room needed a revamp.

Farah Khan's bedroom before and after. Photo: Farah Khan/ YouTube

Inside Farah Khan's Revamped Bedroom

Taking all the pointers that Karan Johar shared seriously, Farah Khan transformed her dated bedroom into a luxurious, modern, and chic space that was approved by the Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna director at the end of the video.

She got the black-and-white flooring changed to wooden floors. Instead of painting the walls, she added textured panels in pastel and brown hues. She also got a new bed with a slightly lower headboard, exposing more of the walls and making the room appear bigger.

The director placed a rug beneath the bed and another beneath an orange-brown cushion bench kept at the entrance. The rest of the furnishings were white, except for the partition between the bedroom and the vanity area. Golden frames with fluted panels separated the private space from the glam room.

During the revamp, she added a chest of drawers in the centre with a marble-finish surface. Farah Khan said that it was her favourite piece in the room, and she used the same finish on the vanity. On the opposite wall was a cabinet where the director stored all her luxury bags. She later revealed that many of them had been gifted to her by Karan Johar himself.

When the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham director came for the reveal, he was stunned to see a Hermes plate displayed as a decorative item beneath the television. The Om Shanti Om director revealed that it had been gifted to her by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Though this was a revamp video, it ended with Farah Khan showering Karan Johar with gifts, including a recliner sofa, an 85-inch television, a digital safe, an air purifier, and several other gadgets.

