'Sai Pallavi Doesn't Take Credit For Anything': <i>Ramayana</i> Co-Stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash On Actor's 'Spiritual' Aura

Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, is spiritual in her way of living, said Ramayana co-stars Yash and Ranbir Kapoor. During a recent promotional chat, Ranbir Kapoor said Sai Pallavi is the most 'spiritual' person he has ever met. Re-iterating his claim, Yash said Sai Pallavi doesn't take credit for anything and surrenders to God.

"This is a trivia about her. She's the most spiritual person I've met in my entire life. Just the personality she has, her aura, her spirit is extremely spiritual," said Ranbir Kapoor.

"And I think's he's very generous and kind," Sai Pallavi quipped.

"Sometimes you know we are getting carried away with our own thing. The way she surrenders or she always talks about a spiritual this thing but not outside, but we being close to her, she's somebody who doesn't take any credit or anything. She always gives it to the God or the universe that's now she has been," added Yash.

Sai Pallavi smiled and credited her co-stars for being 'extremely generous'.

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi recently went to London to promote the film. They were joined by director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra.

Ramayana has been made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

Speaking to Prakhar Gupta, producer Namit Malhotra revealed, "When we set out to make this six or seven years ago, people thought I was a lunatic because no Indian film comes close to this scale. Put simply, the budget will be around $500 million for both parts combined, which is over Rs 4,000 crore."

He added, "We're making the largest film in the world for the greatest epic that deserves to be seen globally. And yet, I believe we're doing it more efficiently than some of the biggest Hollywood films. We're not being irresponsible-we're being ambitious, but grounded."

The film is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026 ahead of Diwali, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2027.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey and Yash play pivotal roles in the film.